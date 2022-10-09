Don’t get me wrong. Like any natural disaster, I am heartbroken for the people whose lives were forever affected by hurricane Ian. It’s hard for me to wrap my head around how much damage a storm of this magnitude can cause.
Without going into detail, when we have torrential rains at our house, the yard is sometimes adversely affected.
Plus, I have a mild case of post-traumatic stress disorder from tornadoes, mostly from my childhood of growing up in southern middle Tennessee.
Some of you will remember the tornado Super Outbreak of April 4, 1974. Our house wasn’t hit, but several people I knew lost their homes and were injured. It was the second largest tornado outbreak in history, only behind 2011.
Fast forward to 1985. On the first day of my summer job at the Athens News Courier in Athens, Ala., Hurricane Elena passed through. Athens is about 20 miles south of the Tennessee line off I-65.
I was introduced to my co-workers while we were all cowered under a big counter in the newsroom while the storm passed.
Once the dust settled, take a wild guess who the editor sent out to cover the destruction?
I drove to where a convenience store used to be. All that was left was the concrete slab floor.
There were no walls, no roof, no shelves, no cans of Beanie Weenies.
It was just gone.
So when I hear about a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, I pay attention.
I started paying attention to Ian on Saturday, 4 days before it made landfall. The meteorologist on television said the European model had it hitting below Tampa. The American model showed it making landfall closer to the Florida panhandle.
Or maybe it was the other way around. I don’t remember for sure.
Regardless, both models had it creeping up through Georgia, crossing the Tennessee state line and cruising right up the street that my house is on.
It said we could get up to 5 inches of rain, which is torrential in my book.
Now I had one more thing to try not to worry about.
I use a weather app on my phone. We’ll call it forecast A.
Forecast A agreed with the guy on television. It said we had a 96 percent chance of rain on Saturday.
Nothing much changed as the week progressed. And by Thursday, I decided to get a second opinion.
So I clicked on forecast B, which I rarely use.
Forecast B said the rain chance was 4 percent.
I went back to Forecast A, thinking I surely saw something wrong.
Nope, still 96 percent.
When I checked in with forecast A on Friday, it now said a 4 percent chance of rain.
I checked forecast B again, thinking they would surely agree, and we would be out of the woods — especially since the latest projected path was nearly 400 miles east of us.
But now, in a complete flip-flop, forecast B said we had a 90-something percent chance of rain, storms, wind, hail and locusts.
As it turned out, Saturday was sunny and breezy, meaning both forecasts were wrong.
Or were they both right?
I guess it depends on how you look at it.
