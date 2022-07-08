On Wednesday, June 29, amid an audience liberally sprinkled with Viet Nam veterans, United States Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger began the meeting in the most patriotic way with the Pledge to the Flag, the singing of the National Anthem, and prayer.
The first item on her agenda was the pinning of Hawkins County Viet Nam veterans. She stated she has pinned and given certificates to almost four thousand veterans of that war. Wednesday, with the assistance of Dennis Elkins and Mike Manning, she presented ten pins and certificates, nine to men and one to Deborah Townsend, a veteran of the US Navy.
The Congresswoman frequently stressed her desire to be of help to her constituency and had her accompanying staff hand out cards with contact information for her Kingsport and Morristown offices. She said, “I am here today to give you facts, not fluff.” In commenting on the current state of affairs in Washington she quoted late humorist Mark Twain, “Common sense is not common.”
Regarding border security, she informed the attendees 2.9 million illegals are burdening our systems, not including the estimated seven hundred thousand “gotaways.” A pharmacist by education and profession, she expressed deep concern over the estimated one million pounds of illegal drugs coming in from China, assisted by the Mexican drug cartels, through the insecure southern border, stating seventy-two million dollars have been spent to stop the building of the wall.
She said, “This problem can be fixed, but not overnight,” and explained illegal immigrants are paying a minimum of six thousand dollars each to the cartels to be brought across the border. She stated to applause that many of the illegals are coming here because “they love freedom, family, faith, and food.”
Regarding inflation she asked the rhetorical question, “Is anybody paying more for gas these days?” The audience groaned. She expressed specific concern with the inflated price of diesel fuel, how that effects the supply chain, and over the increasing cost of fertilizer, hurting farmers and family food budgets.
She stated, “This administration is not against energy. They are against American energy.” She informed attendees this problem could be changed overnight by changing the permitting and leasing restrictions put in place by the current administration.
Regarding Second Amendment rights, she asked us to keep in mind China is our greatest national threat and the cartels are the source of our greatest criminal threats. She attributed the root cause of our nation’s problems on the demise of the nuclear family. “They want to make things complicated, but they aren’t. She described Red Flag laws as problematic, particularly when in due process, “they” decide who is “fit” to have a weapon.
Congresswoman Harshbarger advised the audience, “Don’t just push the button because it says R or D. Do your due diligence and see the voting record of each candidate.”
Regarding the January 6 Committee hearings, she told the audience Congressman Jim Jordon says there will be cross examination of each person who testifies and that the Judiciary Committee will act on the matter. As of now, eight hundred United States citizens have been charged and held.
Regarding term limits, she stated she believes in the original plan of our Founding Fathers to have a citizen legislature, with legislators serving briefly in Washington, then returning to their homes, sending other citizens to Washington in their places.
Discussing how slowly legislation moves in Washington, she said a frequent quote is, “The House plays rugby. The Senate plays golf.”
In the discussion on global warming she said nuclear reactors are the cleanest energy ever, and led into the topic of becoming drug and energy independent, reminding the audience the only penicillin producing plant in the nation is in Bristol, TN, her district.
Following the pinning, the discussion, and the question and answer period, she remained in Rogersville for all who wanted photographs with her, and to speak to anyone who wanted to have a private word with her.