In 1970, Marian McQuade initiated a campaign to set aside a special day to honor grandparents. Through her efforts with civic, business, church, and political leaders, the first Grandparents Day was proclaimed in 1973 in West Virginia by Governor Arch Moore.
It was her state senator, Jennings Randolph, who introduced a Grandparents Day resolution in the United States Senate. The resolution languished in committee but after five years of campaigning and letter writing, the United States Congress passed legislation proclaiming the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day. September was chosen for the holiday to signify the “autumn years” of life. President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation in 1978.
In his book, “Grandparenting: The Agony and the Ecstasy”, Jay Kessler observed that God has ordained that every child should have six adults to provide for his care. With the breakup of so many families today, grandparents are often called upon to assume parental responsibilities. But even where families are intact, grandparents play important roles in raising children.
Christian grandparents have special opportunities to teach and pass on wisdom that comes from experience. And children need the influence of those who have walked with God through adversities and struggles. They need to observe how faith can equip them to handle difficulties in life. They need to be taught that the Spirit of God gives supernatural strength and endurance in the times of need.
By demonstrating their unconditional love; by giving generously of their time; and by providing a sense of security and encouragement, they can be living examples of God’s availability, faithfulness, and love. Grandparents are special people worthy of honor and respect. And honoring grandparents is an act of obedience to God who has commanded that we “Rise in the presence of the aged, show respect for the elderly and revere your God. I am the LORD.” Leviticus 19:32
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.