Farm Scene SR

The earliest mention of the phrase “Indian summer” is in a French letter dated 1778, and mentioned that sometimes after stormy weather, an interval of calm, warm weather occurs that is called the Indian summer.

 Steve Roark

Indian summer is a name that brings thoughts of balmy, hazy fall days and cool nights. It is a description of weather conditions rather than an actual season, for no dates exist for it.

