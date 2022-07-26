The old adage says, “Don’t raise your voice, strengthen your argument.” That’s good advice for people who are interested in an honest exchange of ideas for the purpose of understanding and reaching reasoned conclusions. That kind of thinking works in a classic debate format where it is presumed that each side can intelligently make, rebut, and support substantive arguments.
But that doesn’t work with liberals. Liberals don’t think — they feel, and then they react to their feelings. In a formal debate, liberals can’t win and they know it. That’s why liberals will always change the rules of debate.
And conservatives are completely clueless about this. If you want to win arguments with liberals, you must learn to play dirty. You must learn their techniques. You must know how to beat them at their own game. And, even then, you will be disadvantaged. Conservatives are controlled; liberals are rabid. Conservatives have guiding principles; liberals do not. Conservatives believe in fairness; liberals believe in winning. Conservatives believe that truth is absolute. Liberals believe that truth is fluid, relative, and can be fabricated or manipulated to achieve their objectives.
Here are the Liberals’ Rules of Engagement for Modern Debate.
1. Initiate the Debate. It has been said that he who frames the debate controls the outcome. Think about that. Where do most political debates originate? Conservatives are usually too busy working and making positive contributions to society to be bothered trying to start some new crisis. Liberals, on the other hand, must always have some cause to rally around. Consequently, they invent crises. By the time they find out there is a cultural problem or outrage, conservatives are only left to react.
2. Forget about substance. Make every proposition emotional. If you can work up a few tears people will think you are sensitive and sympathetic; they will think you really care even though you don’t. It doesn’t matter what it is, if you engage the emotions of masses of people, you are well on the road to victory. That’s why God invented children. Children are objects for liberals to exploit for their emotional purposes. Whales, trees, and homeless people are also useful.
3. Control the language. Co-opt phrases and change the definitions of words. If the issue is queer marriage, change it to “marriage equality” so that people will think you are championing the cause of equality in opposition to those intolerant conservatives. And don’t refer to them as anti-gay; call them homophobic and bigoted. As pertains to abortion, change the subject to women’s health, women’s rights, or pro-choice. After all, in the arena of ideas, no one wants to be thought of as being against a woman’s personal freedom to make choices regarding something as intimate and personal as her own body and health.
4. Never answer questions. If you answer questions, your ignorance may be exposed. Change the subject. This is called deflection. For example, if the subject is illegal immigration, accuse conservatives of racial discrimination. If possible, do not try to argue anything on substance. (It was Ann Coulter who said, “Words are always bad for liberals. Words allow people to understand what liberals are saying.”)
5. Do not allow opposing arguments. You must not provide any opportunity for your opponent to articulate his point. Since you are right and they are wrong, it doesn’t matter what they have to say; it is irrelevant. The concept of polite dialogue is “old school.” You must develop the skills of over-talking, out-shouting, and filibustering. If that fails, resort to insults and ridicule. Never give your opponent an opportunity to complete a sentence. Conflicting points of view will only confuse the mindless masses and so they must be stifled. And besides, if anyone actually hears your conflicting point of view, you might be exposed as being stupid.
6. Never Concede; Just Agree To Disagree. This is the final trick up your sleeve when everything else fails. This is the smokescreen to use when you know you are losing the argument. This is the nuclear bomb of emotionalism and deflection. Even though your arguments are godless, stupid, emotional, convoluted, and lacking in substance, objectivity, truth, or validation, if you appeal to your opponent to “agree to disagree,” you will appear to be taking the high moral ground. Of course, you know you will never agree to disagree with conservatives. But by employing this phony pretense, some of those listening will think you are trying to get along and compromise for the greater good. Even though you are a loser, you will appear to be more tolerant and reasonable than your hard-nosed, conservative opponent.
