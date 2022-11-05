On Saturday, November 5, 1791, only fifteen years after the establishment of our Constitutional Republic known as the United States of America, a newspaper was printed in Rogersville, Tennessee.
It was called the Knoxville Gazette and came to be referred to by historians as “the first newspaper in the Territory South of the River Ohio.” This Saturday, November 5, 2022, marks the 231st anniversary of that momentous happening. Here’s how it came about.
George Roulstone was a Boston, Massachusetts native, a newspaper man who found his way to Fayetteville, North Carolina, and published there for a while. Then he learned that both Rogersville and Knoxville were being discussed as the potential location of the Territorial Capital.
With the potential in mind of becoming prominent in the publishing world, he took a very ambitious journey with all his printing gear on horse trails across the Blue Ridge Mountains, stopping on the Holston River at James King’s Boatyard in Kingsport.
There he maneuvered his belongings onto a flatboat and floated westward to Rogersville, the first of the towns being discussed. If Knoxville were to be chosen eventually as Territorial Capital, he was on the trail to that town, too. He had a partner in the business, Robert Ferguson. Together they created the first edition of the first newspaper printed for the people of Tennessee on that 1791 Saturday.
Roulstone purchased Original Town Lot 26 from James Hagan and Joseph Rogers, and the site is agreed on by historians as the location of the original newspaper printing and publication.
He contracted to purchase the property in October 1791 and paid Hagan and Rogers in full in June of 1792, at which time the property was deeded to him. This property will be familiar to the reader as the 100 block of East Main Street, on the north side.
Eventually Roulstone moved to Knoxville. He was an avid political supporter of Governor William Blount who named him Knoxville’s first Postmaster and, later, Public Printer for the Territorial Government. Additionally, he was Clerk to the Senate of Tennessee’s first General Assembly.
Quite the innovator and entrepreneur, he developed a newspaper route to include Rogersville. The path it took was Knoxville to Dandridge to Greeneville to Jonesborough to Abingdon to Rogersville, then back to Knoxville.
In a move unique to that day and time, when he died in 1804, his wife Elizabeth Gilliam Roulstone published the paper until she closed it fourteen years later in 1818.
Rogersville has an impressive printing history of several sorts, but our rich newspaper background through more than two centuries is our designation, our inheritance, our heritage. May the day never come that Rogersville no longer has a paper of its own.
Happy anniversary to us.