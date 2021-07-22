Dear Editor,
In his column of July 21st, the so-called ‘thick-skinned conservative’ seemed to think that I was offended or failed to digest his entire column entitled ‘Independence Day Brings Author Shame’ published June 30.
He implied that I was ‘offended’ by his dour and negative rant. I never said that. What I said is that his column was completely inappropriate to the greatest holiday on the patriot’s calendar, and that his negativity is unworthy of the sacrifice made by the founders.
The thick-skinned conservative seemed to think that I was misled by a minor change in the title of his column. I was not. He seemed to think that I had simply failed to read his entire column. I read and understood every word.
The problem seems to be that the thick-skinned conservative cannot conceive of a country where patriots can disagree with each other without being offended. He sets up the false premise that America is no longer the greatest nation on earth as justification for his ‘hate’ of today’s America. In fact, to support the fiction he even changes the spelling of our country’s name. Ridiculous.
I am pretty sure that I grew up in the same America as the thick-skinned conservative and yes, it was pretty great for me as well. Not so much for women in the work force who were being paid far less for the same work as their male counterparts. Data shows that even today women in the workforce are still under-compensated – but there has been progress.
I would ask the thick-skinned conservative if he longs for an America where young men [but not women] were on pins and needles while they waited for their draft lottery numbers to be announced. Do you really want to go back to an era in which many of our best and brightest went off to a war neither understood nor supported by many back home? Do you really want to return to a time when many never returned, and those that did felt rejected and disrespected? I don’t.
The thick-skinned conservative states ‘the America we all grew up in [was one in which we had] freedoms we enjoyed, and the opportunities equally available to all people.’ Balderdash. Has the thick-skinned conservative ever heard of ‘The Green Book’ or the banking practice of ‘red lining’? Yes, it was the best of times for some of us – not so much for others – hence the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
The thick-skinned conservative is upset that our nation is in turmoil. Indeed it is, just as it was many times in the past, including the American Civil War. A people of character and a nation of laws will survive turmoil.
I would ask the author to enumerate the rights and freedoms that have been stripped away from him personally. First Amendment rights? I don’t think so. Second Amendment rights? Not at all. Voting rights? Hardly.
No, my friend. I did not misunderstand the title of your column; I completely disagree with its premise that America is a diminished nation. Quite the opposite sir, we are now much closer to the notion envisioned by the founders and enshrined in the Pledge of Allegiance ‘One nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.’
We live in the present, and the only true path is forward. Yes, we can look back fondly at a mythical Camelot that never actually existed – it’s a tempting fantasy – but it’s not true and it’s not constructive.
There is no doubt in my mind that the thick-skinned conservative loves America, but with all of its faults, flaws and turmoil the America we have now is the one that matters.
God Bless you Mr. Petersen and God Bless the USA.
Kenny, Bulls Gap