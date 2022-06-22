As your reputation for not returning phone calls or replying to emails and US mail is widely known, I will use this Open Letter to respond to your brazen unethical, unprofessional and shameful behavior on June 17, 2022.
Your telephone inquiry to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association’s insurance carrier asking for copies of the Association’s insurance policies, member lists, claims and premium information might have been illegal.
I will ask the Tennessee Comptroller to look into this matter to determine if you might have violated Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). Fireman’s Association members are not county employees, and you have no legal right to ask for information about our member’s insurance records or insurance policies.
Ever since my January 10, 2021 opinion piece “Leave the nonprofits in Hawkins County alone” in the Times News YOU MAYOR JIM LEE have attempted to interfere with the work of the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
I remember you told me you would not talk to me until I apologized to you for my opinion piece. You did not deserve an apology! You did not get and never will get an apology! You did not require ALL NON PROFITS TO SUBMIT FINANCIAL RECORDS. WHY?
May 23, 2022 I replied to your May 12, 2022 certified letter wherein you requested additional financial records and wanted to know why the association had multiple checking accounts.. Why have you not responded to my reply to your certified letter?
In a June 4, 2021 email County Fire Department Leaders were asked by a member of your staff stating: “I am reaching out to evaluate which departments prefer that their insurance that is paid by Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association be paid directly from the county in the future. Many have asked this question and I have been tasked with evaluating this. I need you to reply if you prefer this be paid by Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association or the county directly as soon as possible.”
The majority said NO. Since this staff member reports directly to you it is clear you directed this inquiry.
During the May 11th and June 3rd Budget Committee meetings you conspired with a county commissioner to influence the Budget Committee to defund the Fireman’s Association and have fire department workers compensation insurance paid from your office as reported in the June 11-12 edition of the Rogersville Review.
Your unethical phone call to our insurance carrier was premature and stupid. The Budget has not been finalized and approved. There are some county commissioners who do not agree with your attempt at defunding the Fireman’s Association.
Your attempt to defund the Fireman’s Association impairs and will eliminate the Association’s capability to insure the response vehicles that provide air cylinder support, rehab, command and artificial intelligence to Hawkins County’s volunteer fire departments.
Mayor Lee, the value of apparatus and equipment the Fireman’s Association provided to Hawkins County Volunteer Fire Departments the last year is valued at more than $250 thousand dollars, and you want to defund this Association?
My final thought: I cannot find anything you have accomplished to move Hawkins County up or away from being an “At Risk County” during your tenure as mayor. This September I will be among many who will be singing a local version of a Roy Clark country song, Thank God and Greyhound Jim Lee is gone!
Bill Killen is a retired US Navy and NASA firefighter and is president of the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.