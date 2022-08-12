In addition to being the only county municipality with a stand alone election, Rogersville also is the only municipality with property rights voting privileges.
This means anyone living anywhere in Hawkins County and owning property in Rogersville can vote in all Rogersville municipal elections. Rogersville property owners living outside Hawkins County are not afforded this privilege.
Being a registered Hawkins County voter is not enough to secure this privilege. One must register to vote in Rogersville also. This is accomplished by taking a copy of the deed or deeds to the specific properties to the Election Office and registering that specific information.
In the last Rogersville municipal election a local businessman who owns numerous properties in the city had moved from inside Rogersville city limits since the previous election. Having been registered previously as a Rogersville resident did not allow him to continue voting.
He was told to bring his documentation to the office to re-register. Potential voting rights voters should be aware of this.
Good-to-know information is the process of voters rights voting. Non city residents receive their ballots in the mail. They do not go to the Courthouse to vote in the City election. They then choose for whom they wish to vote and return the ballot. In the November election there are three Rogersville City School Board seats up for election.
When the property rights voters who live in the Hawkins County limits go to the polls to vote for non municipal candidates, the three RSC seats will not appear on the electronic ballot. Those seats will be on a paper ballot mailed to the registered property rights voters and must be returned by the property rights voter to the office.
Rogersville City elects only twelve offices: six aldermen, five RCS Board members, and one mayor.