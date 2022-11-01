Several years ago a travel writer dubbed Rogersville “Tennessee’s Best Kept Secret.” He was writing in reference to our history, natural beauty, and beautifully preserved homes and public buildings.
Perhaps local history doesn’t interest an individual and that individual could care less about what has gone on here in the past, but that is unfortunate because Rogersville’s past is its greatest hope for its present economic growth.
In the September 4, 2021 edition of The Rogersville Review our editor encouraged Hawkins County government to be wise to the value of this economic development asset. Sadly, our distance from an interstate highway and our too short airport runway are great hindrances to large industry locating here.
But there are many industries apart from manufacturing we can develop to dig us out of the economic hole of having 19.1% of our county’s citizens living under the poverty level and being considered an “economically at risk” county in the Tennessee.
In 2007 Commissioner Ken Givens, State Representative Mike Harrison, and the writer of this article got a local lodging tax moved through the State Legislature specifically for the Town of Rogersville, the purpose of which was to be used exclusively for tourism promotion as an economic development tool. At that time the Hale Springs Inn was just reopening.
Tourism experts recommend towns the size of ours advertise in a two hour circle, so the Inn was being advertised by the Rogersville Heritage Association in Knoxville, Abingdon, Asheville, and in the Blue Ridge Digest. These were hot spots for us because our town and county are excellent for a three day trip, driving around two hours by car. I am not sure how that tax money now is being used by city government.
What is appealing about our downtown besides the obvious? Well, in walking distance from the Inn are two museums, each quite different from the other. Swift Museum showcases Rogersville’s impressive history of black educators and black education.
It has garnered national publicity and the building in which it is located was rescued by a group of everyday citizens who had the vision to save it for perpetuity. And did you know that immediately following the Civil War, every merchant on Church Street was a black merchant?
The Tennessee Newspaper & Printing Museum is significant because Rogersville is the place where “the first newspaper in the Territory South of the River Ohio” was printed in 1791. It also is in a building of historic significance, a still standing Southern Railway Depot.
In addition to the museums, we have an Artists’ Gallery, filled with arts and crafts of many mediums. Here locals and visitors to the town and to the Inn may take classes. Yoga classes, too, are available at The Loft.
Astounding as it may sound, our downtown also contains four event venues, each different from the other, ranging from an outdoor venue to one contemporary in feeling. They are Crockett Spring Park, Hale Springs Inn, Occasions on the Square, and Price Public.
Having written the grant for the Inn in order to save it for future generations and to assure it would not be demolished as had been the Roxy Theater, I love the Inn and have dreams for it. We have a town perfect for bicycle riding. I would love to see the Inn have bicycles for guests and to see the local downtown eateries have picnic boxes on their menus for guests to pick up to take to Crockett Spring Park for picnics.
Shortly after the Heritage Association purchased the area which now is the park, I wrote a grant for the furnishings there, and it is a lovely place for “sitting a spell.” A local Boy Scout approached me and asked if he could research each type of tree there as his Eagle Scout project.
He did, and I went to the Hermitage and met with their Arborist about how to best tag the trees. At one time, each tree in the park had a tag on it just as the trees at the Hermitage, but vandalism has destroyed them. Once again, that would be a great project for a Scout or for a science class.
Another drawing card for the educated, upper middle class tourist to which our town appeals is the excellent History Room at Stamps Library, also in walking distance from the Inn. When researching one’s own family, binders with the family name are easily accessible, along with cemetery records. Also downtown is Tennessee Books & Autographs, owned by George Webb and filled with documents, photographs, and books of local interest.
Our downtown needs a tearoom. I have named it already. Polly Crockett’s Crumpets. Surrounding small towns have tea rooms which bring them parties, visitors, and money.
Recently I have spoken with several owners of personal service businesses and encouraged them to create a brochure cross marketing each others’ businesses and to place it in the Inn and other lodging locations. Downtown there is Allure Spa & Salon, Amy & Company Skin Care Spa, Be Well Natural Health Store, L & T Nails, Lindsey’s Hair Depot, Looking Glass Salon, Wayfaring Massage & Wellness. All these, too, are in walking distance of the Inn. Isn’t that amazing?
We have such a variety of foods available downtown for tourists, something for every taste bud. No one should leave hungry.
Our retail shops are charming with kind and helpful owners. National Main Street recommends downtowns such as our have coordinated hours for retail, normally 11:00 to 7:00, suggested in order to be convenient for working women, usually their main marketing segment. Personally, I would love to see more antique shops downtown, even consignment antiques, so I can buy a few more things I don’t need and don’t have room for.
Our town is our most powerful economic engine. I long to see it up and running. Most every day I drive through to see how gorgeous it is. I love the town of my ancestors who first settled here in the mid 1700s.
When my grandchildren were small, I would tell them our buildings had stood shoulder to shoulder through the centuries in all kinds of weather, that they are friends, and at night, when we’re asleep and there is no traffic, they lean across the streets to whisper to each other. They believed that.
I sort of do, too. But of one thing I am certain, we have an untapped economic treasure just waiting for recognition.