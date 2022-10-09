How are you? Are you enjoying the Autumn weather? The cooler nights? Have you dug your sweaters out of storage? Are you starting to crave hearty foods? I know I have.
We’re sort of the like the chipmunks and the bears-we need a little fat on us to keep us warm through the winter.
This summer I started a private chef business. I prepared gourmet meals for several people. One meal that I made was a big hit, and is a great meal to carry over into the Fall. In fact, I just made it for a couple this evening.
I got the recipe off of Instagram. It is simple, elegant and delicious. The recipe didn’t have a name, but here is the recipe. You will need three boneless chicken breasts, a fourth a cup of white wine, a pint of cherry tomatoes, 15 whole, peeled garlic cloves, a fourth of a cup of olive oil, and either a whole Brie, or one package of cream cheese.
Begin by taking a glass baking dish and covering the bottom of the dish with half of the olive oil. Lay your chicken breasts in the dish. Scatter the garlic cloves over the top of the chicken and then cover with the cherry tomatoes. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the tomatoes.
Take the Brie, or the cream cheese and put it in the middle of everything in one big chunk. Bake at 400 degrees for 30-45 minutes, depending on the thickness of your chicken breasts. When the chicken is done, take the dish out of the oven and shred the chicken right in the dish. Stir the Brie or cream cheese in with the tomatoes etc.
This will create a dreamy cream sauce. Add the wine, perhaps a sprinkle of sea salt and WALA! An elegant dinner is served. As my four-year-old grandson MJ would say, “easy peazy!” I like to serve mine with a side of linguine, fresh Italian bread, and a green dinner salad. Dessert lately has been chocolate chip espresso cookies, a sure hit all this past summer.
I highly recommend! And, please, for the love of God, just eat it and stop worrying about calories. Life is for the living y’all. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.
Oh! And one of the people that I private chef for has been calling me Tess. Tess was my nickname in 2015 when I was a co-host on a morning talk show, it was the nickname my Italian neighbor gave me when I was a little girl, and it will be my name for my upcoming book and also my realtor name.
So, I am going to switch my writing name to Tess also. I hope this isn’t too cornfusing. Ha. Tess