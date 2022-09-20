Hello, and welcome to the Book End. This is the fourth column in the funny driving stories in our family. I hope you have been enjoying them. I have had fun telling them. The love of sports cars and gorgeous men goes back through several generations of women in our family. Hey, life should be thrilling and exhilarating. It should be drunk up with enthusiasm. We’ve certainly given it our best shot.
My Grammy Pratt had a little red Datsun 280z. She zipped around in that car. I used to ride with her all over the Connecticut Berkshire back country roads. The thrill of that has never left me.
Several years ago I bought a red Mercedes. It was an E320 with tan leather interior and a sunroof. It had power plus. I’m talking PLUS. So I got a specialty license tag that said, “can go.” Vroom. I couldn’t wait to show it to Grammy. At that time she was in the nursing home.
I drove to go get her to take her for a drive and to lunch. One of my all time emotional and favorite memories is of me rolling her out in her wheelchair to see my Mercedes. She loved a red sports car. Her eyesight was going, so I rolled her up to the license plate, and asked, “what does that say Grammy?” She leaned in close, squinted her eyes, and said very slowly, “Can go, very good dear.” Proud moment.
Like Grammy, I zipped around everywhere in my red sports car. All over Tennessee. I will not relate the speed limit I occasionally drove. No, that is a secret. Ha. But I will tell you that I was stopped by the police and troopers occasionally also. One funny time that I was stopped was in Marion County. I was stopped by a gorgeous state trooper.
He told me the speed I was going. I apologized, and then he slyly spoke, “Can go? that really suits you.” Ha. I guess he liked the girl in the red Mercedes. He was so gorgeous I nearly said, “You haven’t seen anything yet-call me.” Tip of my tongue, but I didn’t. I restrained myself, just barely. He let me off with a warning, and I never sped again. At least not on that road.
Well my wild driving have been passed onto some of my daughters. Especially my beautiful daughter Paige. Paige is like me, and her Great-Grammy. She has an established successful career, makes her own money, and likes to live a little. Well, maybe more than a little.
She also has inherited the love of sports cars. Miss Paige’s choice is the Audi. She has an Audi convertible right now. She has a license tag with her name on it. A chip off the old block. When she first got it she took me for a ride. She put on music full blast, put the top down, and vroom-off we went.
I thought I was dead. I think I bit my tongue until it bled to keep from begging, and screaming for her to slow down. Ha. Now how was I supposed to give THAT lecture? Ha. That lecture would just not take effect. I think her license plate should read, “taste of your own medicine” for her Mama. We still laugh about when she bought her first Audi. She was in college at the Cleveland University in Cleveland Ohio.
She was whipping through four lanes of Cleveland rush hour traffic when she got pulled over by an Ohio State police officer. The officer lectured her about her speed, and then gave her a warning. Paige apologized to the officer, then asked him with her most wide eyed, sweetie pie facial expression, “Officer, could you please help me to get back onto the highway?”
The traffic was whipping past them, making it difficult to get back on the highway. The officer looked down at Miss Paige and said, “I pulled you over little Missy doing _mph(I better not tell, I will be in big trouble) in four lane rush hour traffic-I think you can get yourself back onto the highway!”
So there you have it dear reader, our darkest driving secrets-exposed! But, in defense of these, I must tell you that sometimes we were zipping to the library. Does that count for just a warning? I hope so-Ha. Until next time, have a great week, and have a literary week!