The world recently lost an accomplished and beloved actress. Betty White would have turned 100 on January 17. Betty has entertained us, inspired many, and acted as a champion for animals. Some entertainers leave a positive impact on generations. Betty was such an entertainer. It has been suggested that a donation to a local animal shelter would be a great way to honor her memory. I like this idea and plan to make a contribution to the Hawkins County Humane Society, 5180 Highway 11W, Rogersville, TN 37857, phone 423-272-6538. I hope others will consider donating to a favorite animal cause in honor of Betty’s memory.
Barbara Cogliano, Mount Carmel