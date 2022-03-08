We are life long residents of Hawkins County. This past week we witnessed the greatest deception ever perpetrated on Hawkins County voters by our local Republican Party.
Our Republican Party doesn’t want you to know they eliminated 2 candidates from the Republican Primary ballot. They want you to believe that it’s because of their voting record or lack of. What they’re not telling you, 21 candidates failed to reach the minimum requirements. The bylaws state that candidates must have voted 3 out of the last 4 Primaries.
Maybe you weren’t planning on voting for Curt or Chuck or maybe you were, regardless your choices were removed by a small group of people. The CEC Board says they need to uphold the bylaws, evidently that doesn’t apply to all candidates. They have allowed these two candidates to spend several thousand dollars. This could have been prevented, but it has given the Republican Party a big black eye.
Frank Gray, Bulls Gap