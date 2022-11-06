When our son moved up north, we were tasked with selling his car.
Before we advertised it, we had it detailed.
It’s just what you do. We figured we could more than recoup the cost of having it professionally cleaned.
A few days ago, I saw a car in a store parking lot with a for sale sign taped on the outside of the windshield on the passenger side.
As I got closer, I could see that the windshield was cracked in a spider-web pattern all the way across.
And the for sale sign was taped over the area that was caved in. It looked like it was hit by a bowling ball falling from Pluto.
That’s the same principle as having it detailed, I guess. The guy thought he could more than recoup the cost of the for sale sign if no one noticed the hole in the glass.
Since I told that story in 150 words, allow me to piecemeal the rest of this week’s drivel with some similarly short tales.
I often add ideas to my list of possible column topics and forget what they mean.
Here is my all-time favorite.
“Bride magazines, this is how terrorists learn to make bombs on the Internet.”
Any thoughts?
Yeah, I didn’t think so.
I’ve wracked my brain trying to figure it out, and I can’t even make anything up.
I have two stories about cake.
Way back when my parents were dating, probably around 1960, my father-to-be picked up my future mother to take her out one Saturday night. Before they left her house, they ate some German chocolate cake.
As they were driving down the highway, a car crossed the center line and hit them head on.
I don’t think my father was too seriously injured, because that was never really talked about. But it messed my mother up pretty badly. She had a scar across her forehead for the rest of her life.
This column now is strangely about broken windshields.
The impact broke her foot, which bothered her always.
She associated the wreck with the German chocolate cake, and she never ate it again.
I don’t like it much either. I’ve always wondered if it’s psychological or if somehow that incident imprinted on a chromosome she passed onto me.
It’s probably just because it’s too rich.
I don’t like coconut cake either. I associate it with the time I got sick at my grandmother’s on Christmas after eating it.
As a matter of fact, I was an adult before I really started enjoying the traditional Christmas meal. That’s because as a kid, eating the meal postponed the opening of the presents, as did the time it took the women to wash dishes.
I don’t like washing dishes either, but I don’t associate that with my childhood trauma.
No one likes washing dishes.
The city council just announced they are adding more street corners around town to accommodate additional pharmacies moving in.
That’s a joke. I hope it’s getable.
But here’s what’s not funny. There is almost literally a pharmacy on every corner in my town — two in some places — but the one most convenient to me is the one that got closed down.
And by the way, getable is in the Scrabble dictionary. So is gettable.
And yes, it was 150 words. I counted.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tenn. Email him at currin01@gmail.com