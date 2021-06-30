Do you remember February 18, 2008? That was the day Michelle Obama, in a network interview, said, “For the first time in my adult lifetime I am proud of my country.”
That was the beginning of my dislike for this country. In fact, I am ASHAMED of my country.
PLEASE Don’t misunderstand me – I love my country. I love its founding principles of Truth and Justice and Liberty. I love its exceptionalism. I honor and respect those who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms. I love the America that I once knew. But I hate the new Amerika that now exists; the socialistic Amerika that the left loves.
This Amerika is no longer a free, God honoring constitutional, representative republic. It is now controlled by lawless psychopaths who boldly stand before us and threaten to fundamentally change Amerika.
Today, for all practical purposes, we no longer have a constitutional republic. We have lost many of our enumerated rights and more are in the cross hairs. Our current, dithering president is arrogant, inept, and dangerously foolish. Congress is feckless and self-serving.
And we have a judicial system that has illegitimately usurped its authority. They have created and imposed laws on, what were formerly, free and sovereign states. Our once great country is in moral chaos; Up is down; black is white; good is bad; right is wrong, and men are women.
In the story about how Sir Francis Scott Key wrote our National Anthem, we see just how important it was then, for the patriots of the Revolutionary war, to protect the symbol of our freedom and how determined our enemy was to try to destroy it. Americans have always been protective and emotional about our flag.
Ironically, today the Stars and Stripes that once flew proudly over so much that was good, is still here but it is flying over a generation that has forgotten our history and hates our founding principles.
There is one change that I wish our new oppressive, totalitarian government would make. I wish they would fly a different flag and stop disrespecting and degrading our “Old Glory.”
Whether or not INDEPENDENCE DAY survives on our calendar and in our memories, it will always remain a special holiday for me. I will thank God for our freedoms. I will honor the memory of a great, once free, nation that is now on life support, and I will pledge my allegiance to the flag of the United States of America with this qualifier; My allegiance will never be to a lawless, immoral, totalitarian oligarchy. My allegiance will be to the constitutional “Republic for which it (the flag) stands.”
May God continue to bless America.
Editor’s Note: “The Star-Spangled Banner” was written in 1814, during the War of 1812.