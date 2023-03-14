I find in Genesis 1:27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
If this is true, and I believe it so, without any doubt, then how can people believe that they were born as a male or female but a mistake was made so they must rectify it by the attire they wear, or by chemical or anatomy surgery.
Has our human society degraded to a point where we can’t look in the mirror and see what we are and be thankful for what God has created. Psalms 100:3 Know ye that the LORD, he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.
Has social media and politically correct politicians fostered this deception or is this just spiritual wickedness in high places? We have witnessed our society press for acceptance of this perversion and now press for special recognition with glorification, which is leading our children to be being deceived and indoctrinated.
Matthew 12:45 Then goeth he, and taketh with himself seven other spirits, more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first. Even so shall it be also unto this wicked generation. I hope those that read this can answer let God be true and ever man be a liar.