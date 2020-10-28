I know it’s painfully obvious to you that I struggle to come up with a topic sometimes.
It’s hard, trying to string together 600 words each week, and keeping it at least somewhat entertaining.
A few weeks ago, during one of my rants about the interminable meltdown of our country, I mentioned the sticky note story. I talked about how I couldn’t write about it because I could not ignore addressing the interminable meltdown of our country.
But today, the sticky note story is what you’re getting.
I keep a running list of topic ideas. This one says, “Sticky notes are ruining my life.”
It’s obvious I’m not afraid of a little hyperbole.
Let me set the scene for you.
It’s early December, 2019. It’s cold in town, spitting snow. People are bustling about. In the distance, a little boy drags his mother by the hand toward the perfect Fraser fir at the Christmas tree lot. A couple walks arm-in-arm down the sidewalk, heading into a coffee shop.
He brushes a snowflake from her hair.
Take that, Charles Dickens.
Anyway, what kind of store comes to your mind when you think about a Christmas shopping destination?
It’s the office supply store, of course.
Last fall, Kim and I were Christmas shopping at an office supply store. We’ve been together so long that if we find stocking stuffers for ourselves, we toss them in the buggy.
I had already racked up a pack of ink pens and some cellophane tape for stocking stuffers.
Then I spied the sticky notes.
I’ve always loved sticky notes, but I must admit I loved them more when I was in the corporate world and all I had to do was go to the supply room and get a pack.
But I thought, hey, it’s Christmas. Get the sticky notes.
I didn’t just get the small pack. I got the jumbo one.
And on Christmas morning, what did I pull from my stocking but a jumbo pack of the wrong kind of sticky notes.
Santa brought the ones to be used in a dispenser, meaning the sticky alternates from the top to the bottom from one note to the next.
I thought about returning them but decided I would just use them.
How bad could it be? It’s merely an office supply for heaven’s sake.
And besides, I knew I could pretend like the pack was a little accordion, and stretch it up, jiggle it a little then watch it flop back down in place.
But when I go to write a note, I have to make sure I’m writing with the sticky on the top. This is an extra step that I should never have to go through for such a mundane task.
Sometimes, I forget to do that, and I write the note with the sticky on the bottom.
And when the sticky ends up on one side or the other, it’s straight jacket time.
Most people would just stick it on the desk and be able to forget it’s upside down.
But I can’t.
I don’t know if I have an actual case of obsessive-compulsive disorder, but things like this bother me way more than they should.
But if I can just power through for 2 months, I think I have a solution.
I’m going to give Santa another chance and ask for a dispenser this year.
(About the writer: Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Email him at currin01@gmail.com.)