I’m sporting a new kind of haircut.
Yes, I know. You had no idea how you were going to face your day without me sharing that information with you.
But you must understand. My new haircut isn’t just any haircut. That’s why it’s noteworthy.
It’s not a buzz cut or a flattop or a Caesar.
I didn’t get dreadlocks or have it dyed green.
It’s so special, it’s not even listed in the list of 30 names of men’s haircuts I ran across on the internet.
My new haircut is something called a senior haircut.
I have no idea what this even means, because it looks just like my non-senior haircut.
It cannot be based on my age. I looked it up, and senior haircuts at this place don’t begin until age 65.
I have been deemed a senior, ladies and gentlemen.
Here’s what really makes this ironic.
As I was making small talk with the person giving me my first senior haircut, I mentioned how I made the mistake of coming on senior discount day once and vowed to never do it again.
That day, the place was cram-packed with a bunch of geezers talking about gas mileage and how much a cup of coffee costs.
I think it’s funny that senior day at the haircutting place coincides with that restaurant that gives out free pie on Wednesdays.
I’m not a senior. I am a young buck with tons of runway left.
I checked in online for heaven’s sake. That alone should prove that I’m not a senior.
OK, I do text with one finger, and I can’t really tell what some of those emojis are. But I do text, and I’m not afraid to use a face palm emoji when someone cheats me out of 7 years of my life and gives me a senior haircut.
Maybe it was 6 years. I don’t remember if my public humiliation was before or after my birthday last month.
But I remember that I had a birthday last month. And, hey, I stayed up until 3 a.m., on New Year’s Eve. Would a senior do that?
I do not recommend this practice, however, regardless of your age.
I don’t have much hair, but what I do have left is its original color.
And I don’t have to wear reading glasses. They make it easier, but I didn’t have any with me that day.
Yes, we do belong to AARP, but they let you in at 50. And besides, I don’t think I’ve ever used any of the discounts they offer. I can never remember to. What I mean is, I never think about it.
That didn’t sound much better.
But the other day I bought a three pack of socks. One pair has chili peppers, another has tacos, and the third has little margaritas with a lime garnish.
Would a senior wear socks with margaritas embroidered on them?
I’ve got a good mind to put on my margarita socks and ride my bicycle right back down to that haircutting place. Then I’ll slam that $2 on the counter and tell Delores or whatever her name is that when it’s 2029, I’ll be coming back for my senior haircut.
I’m going to do it — but maybe after a nap.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Visit barrycurrin.com. Email him at currin01@gmail.com