For some of you folks moving into our area, you have an inclination to take a weekend and drive to the mountains to see the gorgeous beauty of the changing colors of the trees.
I would like to remind you, when you return, you will see the most brilliant colorful trees in our region are concentrated right here in beautiful, historic, Rogersville.
Over and over I’m reminded, you just can’t beat Rogersville. Over the last 40 years, there has been an ever increasing effort to simply protect what God has given us but hasn’t it paid off? We have some of the most wonderful restaurants, the most unique shops, a collective group of downtown events from car cruise-ins, to motorcycle and Jeep cruise-ins, and upcoming just Monday is a “Trunk or Treat” event. Wrap that around the amazing Heritage Days and I really believe no other town or community has what we have to offer. Then we add the color of flowering trees in the spring or the brilliance of the colors in the fall.
I am just one person, but I don’t see how anyone can see the beauty around us right here in East Tennessee and not believe there isn’t a God in heaven that designed it all.
In a couple of months we’ll be pushed inside for a few months while the temperatures begin to drop but even then, some of my best photos have been on snow days.
Then just a couple of months later, we start seeing people venture out, and ready to start events again. I personally want to express my deepest gratitude to our amazing friends on the Main Street Board, the Chamber Board and the Heritage Association that spend countless hours creating these events all as volunteers when it would be so much easier staying at home. But that’s what we do in East Tennessee, and that’s to be good neighbors.
More and more added to downtown events, there are different lengths of footraces, bicycles races, hiking and fishing events. I see God’s design and blessing in all of it. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.