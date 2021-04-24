How are you all this week? I want to do a continuation of last week’s column: Reason 1. I want to encourage wandering around the world and reason 2., I’m having an absolute blast.
The newest news that I have to share is I met a wonderful young girl at a Georgia health food store who is a professional Appalachian Trail guide and instructor. The term is ridge runner. She is a ridge runner. She is currently leading small groups on six weeks AT trips. She helps with bear interactions. She is as cool as a cucumber when interacting with bears. She reminds me of my daughters, strong, sweet spirited and adventurous. She is so earthy and sweet I am quite sure a bear knows this when he meets her. She is newly married to a handsome engineer. He is totally chill with her leading these expeditions for weeks at a time. I told her how fortunate she is to have met someone like him. I just divorced an extreme controller who didn’t want me to even have a car or see my children. But, he’s past history, praise the Lord. Time to WANDER!
So, yesterday she and I hiked for two hours around a gorgeous reservoir. The spring weather was perfect. I packed snacks. A wandering day that I will always remember. Always.
Later this week she is taking me to hike several miles on the Appalachian Trail, at the very start of it! In the Amicalola Falls State Park. I have hiked some of the trail before, but never the start of it and with an official trail guide. We have become friends, so she is not charging me, it’s a gift. Life is just pretty much a gift, y’all.
So, I know life is chock full of stress, but if we get out and taste life, it tempers the stress. For a few columns I want to recommend a song to listen to while you read this column. This week it is Alaska by Maggie Rogers. It suits me right now; maybe it will resonate with you. Until next time, have an adventurous week and have a literary week.