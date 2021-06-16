A pastor once asked some children to draw pictures of God. He intended to use them to illustrate his sermon. At the end of class, the children were excited to show off their pictures of men with long robes, white hair, and big, outstretched hands amid a background of rainbows, bluebirds, and fluffy white clouds. But one little girl showed her picture of a simple man dressed in a suit and tie. “I don’t know what God looks like,” she said, “so I just drew my daddy instead.”It has been over twenty years since my father died. Now I am older than he was at his passing and memories of him are swiftly fading.Dad was crusty on the outside; a tough construction worker with leathery skin, rough hands, and a rough demeanor to match. His direct, no-nonsense, sarcastic style of conversation was often misunderstood but, to those who knew him best, it was endearing. He was not overtly affectionate and I don’t remember him ever telling me he loved me. But I never doubted his love; he demonstrated it in very real and practical ways.I never had what some people today would describe as “quality time” with my father (or my mother, for that matter). In fact, I don’t remember ever hearing the phrase, “quality time,” used in any context when I was growing up. With seven children, there was always work to do and most of the times I had with my father were spent in hard work.Dad was a straight shooter; he always meant what he said. You could count on it. Disobedience often brought fearful and painful consequences by his large, rugged hand. He understood the Proverbs… ”evil is bound in the heart of a child, but the rod of correction drives it far from him” and “he that spares the rod hates his son.”
Dad taught me to respect authority. He never automatically sided with me against my teachers or any other authority figures. He taught me that, although they are not always right, it is always right to submit to their proper authority.But he was also fair and kind. Our family never had much, but we shared what we had with others. And he was always forgiving. I remember how often I disappointed, failed, and hurt him but still, he loved me because I was his son.My dad taught me to judge people on the merits of their character, not on appearances. He understood that true friendship required work and that people must be accepted with and in spite of their shortcomings. He had friends of varied colors, backgrounds, and stature. The only people he could not tolerate were intolerant bigots.Our family depended on him to provide for our needs. Although he was a skilled craftsman, no job was beneath him. There were times when construction work was hard to find so he took temporary jobs. I watched him work as a night-time school janitor, a drive-in theater usher and a door-to-door Fuller Brush salesman. He found dignity in honest work and he wanted his children to see him getting up early in the morning and going to work to bring home a paycheck rather than watching him going to the mailbox to bring in a welfare check.He valued his reputation. He was honest and just in his dealings. Sometimes, as a contractor, he made costly mistakes. But he always finished the job at the agreed price regardless of the loss. He was a man of his word.He was faithful to his wife and his children and that provided a great deal of security for us. Home was a good, safe place to be. We didn’t always have everything we wanted, but he always tried to give us everything we needed.Not only was he our provider, he was also a strong and brave protector. I remember, at the age of eight, one evening when he had sent me out to buy something at a neighborhood market (in those days it was safe for children to be out after dark). On my way home I passed a parked car with four guys who yelled something at me. I was scared and felt threatened and told my dad when I got home. He immediately got up and went out to confront them and warned them to keep their mouths shut and leave his kids alone. In retrospect, I imagine he was really fearful of confronting four thugs at night but he never let on.It has been said “a child is not likely to find a father in God unless he finds something of God in his father.”Much of my understanding about the character and attributes of God, I learned, by experience, from my father. He was seldom in view, but he was always there.