This is in response to Guest Columnist Amy Frogge’s “Kids Can Read: Fake crisis created to make privatization of public schools easier”
First of all, Amy Frogge is a liberal and has supported Democrats in Nashville so her disdain for Gov. Bill Lee is no surprise.
She belonged to a very liberal school board even though the Metro Nashville school board claims to be non-partisan.
Ms. Frogge claims that Gov. Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn believe that more than half of Tennesseans cannot read, which is not what they have said. The fact is, only 36.4% of Tennessean’s public school students are reading on grade level, That’s not saying the rest of Tennesseans CANNOT read, it’s making a very serious statement about the proficiency of our students who attend public schools. The students fall below average grade level when it comes to reading.
Ms. Frogge went on to say that Gov. Lee is working with Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn to bring 100 of Hillsdale’s charter schools to replace Tennessee’s traditional public schools. She calls Hillsdale “radical”.
She calls Hillsdale “radical” because Hillsdale College is not part of the far left/progressive ideology. Hillsdale believes in the “1776 Project”. They believe in teaching this country’s true history, not critical race theory or the “1619 Project”.
The far left/progressives want to push critical race theory (CRT), transgenderism and how white children are oppressors and black children are oppressed.
I have actually had conversations with some students and parents here in Hawkins County regarding what they are seeing in the local schools. And they have told me that this stuff is in fact part of the curriculum. One parent told me that his child who attends Cherokee High School is uncomfortable with some of his classes because the latest thing is “furries” in which the student pretends to be a cat. There are litter boxes in the classroom for the “cat” to “use”. This is a new trend occurring in schools throughout the country.
Whatever happened to reading, writing and arithmetic? Whatever happened to teaching children real history. The good, bad and the ugly of how our wonderful country came to be?
“The 1619 Project” is a distorted version of our history. It dwells on slavery and racism. It claims this nation’s history really began in 1619 and that instead of celebrating the 4th. Of July, we need to celebrate 1619.
Gov. Lee has contacted Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn because he feels the education in Tennessee is lacking. He wants to see our children rise above and be educated the way they deserve to be educated.
He wants our children to excel and be successful when they reach adulthood and are in search of careers.
Hillsdale College believes in the “1776 Project” which is a true version of our history. It was launched by civil rights activist Robert Woodson.
I have read both books, “The 1619 Project” and “1776 Project”. There is a huge difference in the message being expressed in these books. One teaches how oppressed black people are and how racist white people are. The other (“1776 Project) teaches how, although our founding fathers were not perfect, they made drastic changes in the way things were done in this country. Through their mistakes, they helped create the best country in the world, the United States of America.
Also being used as a history book in most (if not all) schools is Howard Zinn’s book, “A People’s History of the United States”. This so-called history book is a favorite of the far left. It promotes their agenda that America is bad and racist.
I am deeply concerned that people like Amy Frogge and other democrats are trying to implement their far left agenda here in east Tennessee. It’s happening in our schools and we need to put an end to it. They want to indoctrinate our children instead of actually educating them.
Do we want our children to be educated and successful? Or do we want our children thinking that the U.S.A. is a racist country and that the most important thing for a child to learn is gender pronouns and that failure is not real. That regardless of how they perform in school, they will pass.
What many parents learned during the COVID lockdowns is that our children are being taught controversial subjects instead of subjects that actually make a difference in a child’s life.
Parents saw that their children were being exposed to explicit sexual materials at very young ages. Highly inappropriate.
Books that show graphic drawings of adult men having sexual relations with young boys. Books about body parts and masturbation.
Parents began to speak out about what they discovered and were quickly shunned. They have been called “terrorists” by President Biden and his administration.
Concerned parents have attended school board meetings to speak out against what their children are being taught in school. Some of these parents have actually been arrested just because they spoke their mind.
This has got to stop. This is harming our children. These children are our future.
To criticize Gov. Lee the way Ms. Frogge has is completely shameful. He wants what’s best for our children. He wants parents to be allowed to choose what school their child attends. He wants school curriculum to be based on education not “wokeness”.
One of the reasons Gov. Lee was elected was because he believes in parents being involved in their child’s schooling. That means what school the parents want their children to attend along with what education the child will receive.
Tennesseans voted for parent choice. Tennessee parents want to be able to be a part of their children’s education. This is what we believe in.
Ms. Frogge’s rhetoric is just flat out wrong. She tries to paint a rosy picture of what her idea of the perfect education system is. This is the way so many of the school board members believe. But they are the radical ones. Not Gov. Lee or Hillsdale College.
We need to fight for our children. Parents need to continue to speak out. Do your own research and find out what’s going on in your child’s classroom. Be a part of their education. Ask questions. Offer to help them with their homework.
Many teachers are instructing children to keep certain information from their parents. In other words, what goes on in the classroom, stays in the classroom. This is dangerous.
I support Gov. Lee and his desire to improve the education of our Tennessee children. Every parent should support this. I don’t believe that there is such a thing as too much education.
I know there are many great teachers out there that only want what’s best for their students. I feel like many of these teachers have their hands tied and are being pushed into teaching subjects that perhaps they don’t want to teach. My heart goes out to these teachers. I believe in their hearts that all they want to do is to give our children the very best education that they can.
I am not sure exactly how this issue is going to be resolved. I only know that our children are the ones who are paying the price for this indoctrination instead of education.