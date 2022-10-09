Who is the loneliest person in your church? Well, this may come as a surprise but, It just might be your pastor.
In a survey conducted about a dozen years ago, the Fuller Institute of Church Growth reported the following statistics:
· 70% of pastors surveyed admitted that they had no one in their congregations that they considered to be a close friend.
· 80% felt that their ministries had a negative effect on their families.
· 75% reported having a serious stress-related crisis at least once in their ministry.
· 50% felt unable to meet the demands of the job.
· 90% thought they were inadequately trained to cope with job demands.
· 70% had a lower self-image than when they started in ministry
· 40% had serious conflicts with parishioners at least once a month.
· 50% had considered leaving their ministries within the past three months.
If your pastor is typical, he works 60 or more hours a week and he does it cheerfully and graciously for considerably less compensation that other professionals with comparable educations and qualifications. He and his family are closely scrutinized and highly criticized. He is frequently called to perform countless duties and receives little appreciation. One research group has identified pastors as “the most frustrated people in America.”
Their pressures are tremendous. We expect them to be sensitive counselors, dynamic orators, charismatic motivators, model spouses, ideal parents, and expert CEOs. But most of them entered the ministry in response to the call of God to simply preach His Word and care for His people.
When was the last time you thanked your pastor? Why not show your appreciation by dropping a card or treating him to dinner? Or, better yet, if you are so inclined, you and your church family might send him and his family on a paid three-week vacation in Tahiti.
“(Those) who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching.” I Tim. 5:17
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.