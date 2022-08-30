About 15 years ago, the state of California declared war on homeschoolers. A few people sounded the alarm but most of the state ignored it. The state mandated that any parents who attempt to teach their children at home must have teaching credentials.
According to H. Walter Croskey, an arrogant and stupid state appellate court judge, “Parents do not have a constitutional right to home school their children.” Parents who did not comply with the state’s credentialing requirements would face criminal sanctions and penalties for civil contempt.
According to my good friend, Brad Dacus, the president of the Pacific Justice Institute, “The scope of this decision by the appellate court was breathtaking. It not only attacked traditional home schooling, but also called into question, home schooling through charter schools and teaching children at home via independent study through public and private schools.”
This was troubling to my wife and me because, at the time, we were residents in California. Upon hearing the news, my wife’s response was, “Well, at least our daughter doesn’t need to worry (she was a state-credentialed teacher who was home schooling our grandchildren).
Don’t be fooled. California’s attack on home schoolers was neither in the best interest of quality education nor was it for the welfare of children. It was mandated by the state to subject our children to liberal, humanistic indoctrination and social engineering. The real target of this attack was Truth, and every Christian should have been very concerned about it.
First, it was extremely audacious and arrogant of the state to suggest that all education, including non-public education, must meet the state’s own liberal standards. For most home schoolers and private schools, that meant to, in effect, dumb down their children’s education. The State of California spent nearly $11,000 per student per year, on public education (one of the highest per capita rates in the nation) and it ranked 47th out of 50 states in terms of measurable success. The more money we invested, the worse it got. Who among us wants to come down to that level?
Second, the purpose of the attack was really about the state’s regulation which, if successful, would escalate to all forms of private education. The ultimate objective had more to do with the content of education than the qualifications of teachers. So, my daughter really did have much to be concerned about because if the state could, it would dictate the only approved curriculum or rescind her credentials.
The Pacific Justice Institute is a Christian non-profit ministry that has committed to the defense of parents’ God-ordained rights and responsibilities to teach our children in the context of a God-centered worldview. This kind of legal defense is very costly and PJI provides their services for free.
Another ally in the battle for the minds of our children was Assemblyman Joel Anderson who, at that time, took the first step in protecting parents’ rights to home school by introducing Concurrent Resolution 115 in the Assembly, calling on the California Supreme Court to reverse the lower court’s decision.
I don’t know how successful California was in its wicked endeavor; we left California and relocated to Rogersville, TN about four years ago. But, regardless of where we are, we should all be alert and watchful about what our local school boards, and our state, and federal lawmakers are up to when it comes to the education of our children.
(Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.)