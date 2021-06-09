You must believe me when I tell you this. I cannot emphasize and support this statement enough; The World Is Round.So you might be wondering, “Why is this guy acting like he has some brand new truth? Of course the world is round. Everyone knows it’s round; there is no debate. That is a scientific fact.”
And that’s my point. The fact that everyone knows it now, the fact that science has now admitted it, does not make it true. What makes it true is the truth, not what science declares, because science is often wrong. The Bible prophet Isaiah affirmed that the world was round as early as 700 B.C. Galileo knew it, too, but he was incarcerated in prison over 400 years ago because he insisted on that truth in direct opposition to the pop-scientific dogma of the day. Scientists then were wrong.
Do you know how many stars are in the universe? Brilliant 17th century scientists such as Hipparchus, Ptolemy and Keplar all agreed; the number was about 1,000. According to them, the debate was over. Had they consulted the Bible, they could have saved the whole scientific community a lot of embarrassment. Hundreds and thousands of years earlier, men like Job, Jeremiah, Isaiah and the Apostle Paul all knew the universe to be immeasurable. Scientists then were wrong.
Because contemporary scientific theories often contradict scripture, many people struggle to reconcile biblical faith with science. Is the Genesis account of the creation of Adam and Eve true? Science says NO. But then sometimes, as in the examples above, scientists are wrong.
You might recall the media coverage about 20 years ago when genetic researchers concluded that all modern humans had to have descended from a single woman. They affectionately (or maybe sarcastically) referred to her as “Eve.” More recently, scientists surprised themselves once again. Two reports in Nature magazine claimed that all modern men share genes that derive from one single male ancestor. They dubbed him “Y-chromosome Adam.”Those recent genetic discoveries are troublesome to secularists who have insisted for years that humans have emerged independently, in different places, across different continents. But for people of faith, these findings only confirm the biblical account. There really was a first man and woman, not because science now admits it, but because it is the truth. Moses recorded that fact thousands of years ago when he told us that God created them. Scientists were wrong.
Now we have this brand new life-threatening, crisis of world-wide economic and social and political proportions. Human-caused global climate change has been accepted as fact by a majority of secularists, liberals, and godless (fake) scientists. And they have convinced mindless, unthinking masses to all bow down to the gurus of impending doom, who have declared, “The debate is over.”
But the debate is not over on destructive climate change, gender identification, vaccines, or a myriad of other issues, just because a “scientist” makes a declaration.
I am not antagonistic to real, honest science. However, I do have a problem with pseudo-scientific or religious theories derived from false presuppositions; political theories that are presented as undeniable truth in the face of reasonable doubt, or in contradiction to the truth of the Word of God.
“What is truth?” is a question that has troubled students and philosophers throughout history but the answer is really quite simple: Truth is that which is true regardless of what scientists or philosophers say. If God exists (and He does), it would seem reasonable to conclude that His Word is true. Whenever science and the Bible conflict, I must presume that science is wrong.
There are many examples of Biblical truths that have been validated by science. However, science has never disproved the Bible.
As Christians, we do not need to check our brains at the door when we enter the arena of faith.“The word of the LORD is right; and all his works are done in truth.” Psalm 33:4