This is nice. A weekend full of Heritage Days. I can’t wait to join you strolling up and down Main Street, looking to see what’s new this year, and what is missing. We can talk about the cool stuff we saw and bought at one of the craft booths. We can go weak in the knees over the classic autos we just saw. We can get into the spirit of the Civil War Reenactment. We can do these and any of the other things that make Rogersville’s Heritage Days the event of the year.
We can even do these safely, by wearing a mask and staying back from each other a bit. I’m tired of wearing a mask, but if it makes people feel more comfortable, either because of the Pandemic or because of my looks, I am okay with that.
There is only one thing I won’t give up any time to this weekend, and that is discussing national politics. My mind is made up about who I will vote for in each race, and I am not interested in hearing why I am right about it, or possibly wrong about it. It is my vote, and it is my business. It isn’t that I mind you knowing, I just don’t want anyone’s opinion. This weekend is for lightening up and having some fun celebrating the heritage of our town.
I’ll be around all weekend. I’ll even wear a name tag so you can recognize me with my mask on. I would love to meet you and hear about your family’s Heritage story. If you stray into politics, I will take my leave as politely, or not politely, as you will let me be.
I don’t pretend to know how big the crowd will be this year compared to years past, but for me, Heritage Days couldn’t have come at a better time. I’m glad the show will go on.