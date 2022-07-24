Chigger bites

Baby chiggers are almost microscopic, yet pack a wallop of misery, especially when you’re bitten by about 100.

 Steve Roark

I am presently paying a price for all the off-trail hiking and field wanderings I do. I have the worst attack of chiggers I’ve ever had…well over a hundred bites. They are almost microscopic, yet pack a wallop of misery.

