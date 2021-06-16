Dear Readers,
Hello, and how are you today? I am writing you all this column from South Tampa, Fla., with a Quaker parrot on my shoulder. She is a light gray and blue parrot and her name is Blueberry Blue. I feel like a pirate. I am visiting my daughter and beautiful grandchildren. I’m having the time of my life.
Oh, how I love Florida. I love palm trees, the ocean, sand, endless blue skies and the bright Florida sun. I love the style of the homes here, with their landscaping of exotic flowers and flowering trees. My daughter Page lives in a Spanish-style house. I also like driving her Audi SUV. You know, dear reader, if you’ve read my column for any length of time that I am an aficionado of sports cars and exquisite cars of any kind. My daughter keeps laughing at me trying to figure out the European shifter, radio, etc., on an Audi. But honey, I’ve got it down now.
Where my children and I are, there is generally some comical chaos and confusion going on; it just seems to follow me. My daughter took us out to dinner last night in midtown Tampa to a new hamburger and milkshake place. The line was sooo long, so she parked me and the kids across the street while she stood in line. She started motioning me and trying to tell me something. Meanwhile my little grandson had wriggled halfway out of the carseat and was rolling down his window. I motioned back at Page and mouthed something. Page shook her head no. We went back and forth like this a few times and then, keeping a watchful eye on my rambunctious grandson I climbed out of the car. Standing next to my door I hollered, “What honey?” Page motioned again.
I hollered back, “I WANT A HAMBURGER WITH EVERYTHING ON IT AND A VANILLA SHAKE.” Page, now getting frustrated, fervently shook her head, “NO!” Then she motioned in front of her on the street. This time I got it, she wanted me to pull the car next to her. I buckled my little blonde baby escape artist back up and pulled the SUV around, doing a midtown u-turn. I hope that was legal. Naw, just let me tell the truth, I really didn’t care if it was legal or not. Yep, what’d I tell ya? Chaos and confusion follows me. Oh, well, the hamburger was amazing, and I didn’t have to repeat to Page what I wanted because all of midtown Tampa heard me holler it out.
Well, y’all, I really must mosey, I’m getting in my daughter’s pool for the afternoon. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week, Teresa Kindred.