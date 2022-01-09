Howdy! What was the highlight of your day? The warm afternoon? Something you had to eat? The highlight of my day was a piece of toast and a hot cup of tea in front of my fireplace with soft jazz playing. Mmm-so sweet.
Did you ever feel like you had better take a little time to soak up some peace and joy? Or you might go crazy? The world is all about rush, rush, rush. I had two doctor appointments today. One was in Nashville. The traffic was extreme. I had a slew of other things to do also because I am leaving the state for a two-month vacation. And I can’t find my swimsuit. Rush, rush, rush. I kept repeating the little ditty from Alice in Wonderland where the Mad Hatter says, “I’m late, I’m late, for a very important date.” The Mad Hatter really had that frenetic, crazy rush rush thing going on. We all pretty much run around like him.
Many times, I have wished I could live in Spain where the pace of life is so much slower. And they take a siesta every day! Even business people take a siesta. Then I decided that, yes, I do have to rush around to keep up, but in-between all that rush I CAN and I WILL take some down time. I nap, I sit in front of the fire, I sit on my front porch cabin swing and look at nature. AND I make no apologies for it. My emotional, mental and physical health need some do nothing time.
We all need some do nothing time. So, today during the absolute insane rushing that we must do, schedule some “ME time.” Now, I have to go write a letter to the Mad Hatter telling him to chill dude. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.