This is a plea presented to the Hawkins County Road Department to please, please come to the old bridge at the bottom of Early Branch Road and replace, repair or do whatever it takes to replace the “too small road tile” under the road where the turning radius is located after crossing the bridge.
The end of the tile is crushed and no longer carries water. This causes deep water flooding across the entire road and the water lays for days. A condition one half mile up Early Branch Road from the bridge finds red clay awash across the entire roadway in any rain event.
In short, residence are forced to drive through filthy red clay when the go toward Baileyton and deal with the flood adventure when trying to drive to Goshen Valley Road off of Grassy Creek.
Not asking to repair the bridge, fill the pot holes, repair the broken pavement, clean out the ditches there. We are asking that you repair this horrible situation before hard rains start and treat the folks who live here like decent human beings and provide them acceptable roads to drive over so they can get to work and earn your tax money.
Which ever of the two Road Superintendents who would like to attempt this project please help us. Two is better than one I’d think. Previously one couldn’t get the job done.