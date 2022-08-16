Do you remember the DIAPER ACT? A democrat representative in Connecticut introduced, and successfully passed the Diaper Investment and Aid to Promote Economic Recovery Act.
No kidding! I don’t make this stuff up. According to the author of that bill, there were too many stay-at-home-moms who couldn’t afford diapers for their toddlers. So, we (the people who already pay for so much FREE stuff) were forced to fork over more money for moms to have FREE diapers so their toddlers could go to FREE daycare facilities where they could receive FREE lunches.
That was enacted about a dozen years ago but there is no end to the FREE stuff that continuously gushes out of Congress.
The folks who are getting all the FREE stuff don’t like the folks who are paying for their FREE stuff because we who are paying for the FREE stuff want the FREE stuff to stop. We can’t afford to pay for all their FREE stuff and take care of our own family needs too.
The politicians who force us to pay for the FREE stuff have convinced the people who are receiving the FREE stuff that we, the people who are paying for the FREE stuff, are being mean, prejudiced, and racist.
We, the people, have allowed all this FREE stuff to go on for so long that there are now more people getting FREE stuff than those who are paying for the FREE stuff.
Now, don’t get me wrong. Understand this. We have the responsibilities to first care for our families and help our neighbors when they are in need. “If any provide not for his own, and especially for those of his own house, he has denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel.” 1. Timothy 5:8.
And it is good and right for churches and local communities to help those who are truly in need and unable to provide for themselves. And in those local communities, there is accountability. We can know for certain, those who are truly needy and those who are lazy deadbeats. Scripture tells us, “If a man will not work, let him not eat.” 2 Thess. 3:10.
Government welfare is illegitimate except in cases of massive disasters. When our government takes money from some and gives it to others, we no longer have a constitutional republic. We have socialism.
All the great democracies in the history of the world, have committed financial suicide sometime between 200 and 250 years after being founded. The reason? The takers and leeches figured out they could vote themselves FREE stuff by electing people who promise to give them FREE stuff.
The United States officially became a Republic in 1776. That was about 250 years ago. The number of people now, who are getting FREE stuff, outnumber the people paying for the FREE stuff and the problem is escalating an alarming rate. The only way we can change that is to vote RIGHT at the ballot boxes. Failure to elect constitutional conservatives may soon result in the end of our republic as we know it.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.