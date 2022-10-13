Early voting begins next week on Wednesday, October 19 in Tennessee and four amendments to Tennessee’s Constitution appear on the ballot.
Amendment 1, known as ‘right-to-work’ guarantees that workers cannot be fired or penalized for joining or refusing to join a union.
In right-to-work states like Tennessee, no one can be forced to pay union dues in order to get or keep their job. But in states that don’t protect right-to-work, employees can be forced to pay union dues even if they don’t want to be part of the union.
Governor Bill Lee and former Governor Bill Haslam are leading the campaign for Amendment 1. They shared encouraged voters not to skip the issue on the ballot.
Right-to-work has been the policy of Tennessee for 75 years and the benefits have been demonstrated in more jobs at higher wages thanks to the state’s favorable business environment. Studies show that right-to-work states have higher real income and employment growth than non-right-to-work states.
Tennesseans are reminded to Vote ‘Yes On 1’ during early voting and on election day. Voting Yes on 1 gives Tennessee’s right-to-work law extra protection in the state constitution, ensuring that Tennessee workers are constitutionally guaranteed their right to choose to join a union or not to join.