How are you this wonderful summer day? I am a summer girl, and summer brings back all kinds of sweet memories for me. Swimming, dinner parties outdoors, running errands in skirts and sandals.
It’s a dreamy time of year. Not too long ago a friend and I were chatting, and discussing how at the end of all of life’s challenges for women, it is your close women friends that are the most vital.
Husbands come and go, and even if a marriage lasts, most couples live in separate worlds, with the wife tirelessly taking care of their husband. Often times there is very little communication because most husbands are just not that interested in what their wives might have to say.
And if the wife is blessed and has an interested husband that likes to talk with her, as hard as he might try, he still does not understand childbirth, the change, the sheer exhaustion from juggling household responsibilities with child rearing. And children grow up and if you have successfully done your job as a parent, they are out on their own, living life to the full, which is a happy thing for a mother.
And of course, children who are properly raised come home to visit, bringing much joy, especially to the mother. My four daughters are all quite bonded to me and do visit and call frequently, but they are busy raising their own children and involved in their own careers, which is a happy thing to me.
But my women friends are who help me when I have a crisis. Fortunately, I have had many lifelong women friends that have always been there through life’s pains and joys. A cruel, destructive husband? Been there, done that and my friends have had my back and kept me from jumping off a cliff. Childbirth? Most of my friends have experienced childbirth. Struggles with body image-lord, that’s a world-renowned woman issue.
And those are just some of life’s big issues. Women have to have a friend to call to just run small things by, like, “Should I have said that in the way that I did?” “Do you think I should wear the green dress or go more casual with a skort and top.” We need that emotional support and it is women friends at the last stage of life that bring that to the table. We have each other’s backs 100%. We’re as thick as thieves, sharing inside jokes that only we understand.
I thank God daily for my friends, some of which I’ve literally had ever since I was 4 years old. They make life sweeter and, in some cases, help it to be tolerable when the chips are down. You know who you are! This column is a thank you to you! I hope I have brought wonderful friendships to my friends too.
I hope my female readers have friends like this too. And remember-to have a friend, be a friend. Pretty simple equation. Until next time, have a happy week with your friends.