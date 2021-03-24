I hate masks and I seldom wear them because they are uncomfortable, they fog up my glasses, and they don’t work.
Not long ago, I had to go find one for my wife. She had a doctor’s appointment and she wasn’t allowed to enter the medical facility without wearing a useless, ineffective mask.
So I purchased one for her. When I got home I read this WARNING on the label, -NOT FOR MEDICAL USE-.
Really? I thought all of this pandemic stuff is MEDICAL. Y’all get the sniffles and you run to a MEDICAL center to get tested by MEDICAL staff. If you test positive for anything that remotely resembles a virus, your diagnosis becomes a MEDICAL emergency. You buy and use prescribed MEDICATIONS that are tested and approved by a government-controlled MEDICAL industry.
The nation’s number one, highest-paid MEDICAL expert, “on again, off again” Dr. Fauci, thinks that, unless you stack three or more masks on your face, a mask is useless.
But I digress. My wife wore her new, NOT FOR MEDICAL USE, mask so that she could get a MEDICAL appointment to see a MEDICAL doctor who could prescribe a MEDICATION for her nasal congestion.
And she did that so all the other patients and staff in the clinic (even those who wear them under their noses, below their chins, around their necks, or hanging from one ear) would feel safe and satisfied.
By the way, have you noticed that, early last year the signs posted on doors of public businesses all required MASKS? Today, more and more are replacing the mask requirement with a FACE COVERING requirement.
So, what is the difference between a mask and a face covering?
I think the change was made to allow their employees to wear more comfortable but highly ineffective, clear plastic shields that are open all the way around the face.
It seems like it doesn’t really matter that a mask is effective. The important thing is that you feel like you are a good, compliant and submissive wearer of a useless, non-MEDICAL, face covering no matter how you place it on your head.
I presumed that any face covering should be acceptable. But I was wrong. One day I entered a business that requires a face covering. I wore my multi-layered, camouflaged hunting cap with a fully covered head and face. People who usually greeted me with smiles and friendly conversations, were suddenly silenced. All I got was cold, unfriendly glaring stares.
If this was about our safety, I would think that any mask should be acceptable, and better than no mask. And more covering is better than less.
In my opinion, our government really doesn’t care about my MEDICAL wellness; it just wants to condition me for absolute and unquestioned submission to its illegitimate control.
(Ralph Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the Olde Towne Emporium located at 212 E. Main St. in downtown Rogersville. Questions or comments about this column are welcome. Readers may contact Ralph at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com)
Editor’s Note: Sources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (a government agency), the Mayo Clinic (a private medical facility) and the Journal of the American Medical Association (a peer-reviewed publication of the largest medical group in the country), along with numerous other sources, have state unequivocally that the wearing of masks around other people helps reduce the spread of this respiratory infection.