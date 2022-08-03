When presidents speak, there are consequences. Do you remember when Bill Clinton said, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman?”
With those words (and that lie), a whole generation of young people redefined the word “sex.” I will not get graphic in details here; suffice it to say that the term, as it is now commonly used, refers to only a very specific single act and everything else is not.
President Obama had His own share of careless and idiotic blurts with consequences. About abortion, this one statement was especially repulsive. “If my daughter makes a mistake and ends up pregnant, I wouldn’t want to punish her with a baby!”
Well, in my opinion, I think it’s too bad that Obama’s mama didn’t have access to free contraceptives or abortions; she got pregnant and the whole country was punished for her mistake.
I suppose a few of my readers might find my sarcasm offensive but hey, Obama deserved a little disrespect for suggesting that babies are punishment for mistakes. And the underlying implication is that mistakes can be corrected, and punishment avoided by simply killing a baby. End of problem; he should have known better.
On the other hand, some people are just ignorant and might be changed through education and reasonable discourse. I was recently pulled into a long debate about abortion. My opponent didn’t believe that abortion is the killing of a human life. And he argued that it should be a private matter between a woman and her doctor.
Okay, I get it. Lots of people just don’t think an unborn baby is a human so it’s alright to kill it. “Well, if it’s not a human life, what is it then?” I asked. “Is it a tumor, a cancer, or is it a hemorrhoid?”
“It’s a fertilized egg that looks like jelly” he answered.
That’s when I began to describe all the miraculous structures, developments and life of a tiny, three-month-old fetus growing in its mother’s womb. I asked him, don’t you think that is pretty impressive for a little jelly-filled egg?
“Not really”, he said, “Since you think life begins at conception there can be no reasonable discussion with you. If I said let’s move the abortion deadline to six weeks, you’d still find a reason to protect that little jelly baby until it was out of the womb. Then you would prefer to let it starve because you are probably opposed to giving government aid for food and housing assistance. That makes no sense to me.”
“What does that have to do with anything I asked? And when did I say anything about my opinions or my beliefs? I simply pointed out objective FACTS about the development of an 11–12-week-old fetus (which is derived from the Latin word, foetus meaning, little baby or offspring). I know, FACTS are stubborn things that get in the way of our preconceived ideas, but you need to take the facts as they are and then interpret your ideas and fix your beliefs on truth. Everything I said about this living fetus is verifiable and observable. If, after your research, you still choose to ignore the facts and believe that it is just a little lifeless glob of jelly, then go for it. You can destroy it without any thought for conscience’s sake. On the other hand, the truth might cause you to change your thinking.”
He responded, “It’s not that amazing to me. You won’t change my mind. I believe that abortions are better than allowing young children to be beaten or neglected by their parents, or becoming addicted to narcotics, or being a burden on the public. It’s that simple.”
“Okay,” I said, sarcastically, “So, why not just allow limited child-bearing only to those who can afford it and kill all the other babies for the common good.”
Seriously, though, think about this. Just these past few weeks there have been some renewed discussions about the possibilities of “fourth-trimester abortions.” Yep, you read that right. A fourth trimester abortion can occur up to three months after birth. Their point is, if it is legal or if there are justifiable reasons (like parents who cannot or who are unwilling to provide for the care of a baby) to kill a child in the third trimester, then there is no justifiable reason to make it illegal in the fourth. There is no difference between a baby in the womb (or partially in) and one who is outside the womb. This is undeniably murder.
So much for that “reasonable discourse” stuff. My debate opponent acknowledged that his argument sounds hypocritical, but his revealing comment was “you believe that life starts at conception, and I don’t.” Regardless of verifiable and observable evidence, he chose to ignore facts and believe his convenient lies. When we lose our moral compasses, any direction is as good as another.
“For Thou hast possessed my reins: Thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise Thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are Thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from Thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth.” Psalm 139:13-15
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.