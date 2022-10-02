I’m not sure why we are so obsessed with fall.
Don’t get me wrong. Fall is fine. The temperature cools off, in theory at least. The leaves change to beautiful yellows, oranges and reds. We eat and drink pumpkin everything.
On the other hand, fall just means its ugly cousin named winter is coming up next. Those beautiful leaves fall everywhere they don’t belong.
And we eat and drink pumpkin everything.
Whoever thought pumpkin tastes good? I mean, I would never turn down a piece of pumpkin pie. But I would prefer apple pie regardless of what the calendar says.
For some reason though, we’re obsessed with that big orange gourd that represents autumn.
We have Pumpkin Pie ChapStick, Kellogg’s Special K Pumpkin Spice cereal, Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie Miniatures and Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies.
And for Pete’s sake, we even have pumpkin-flavored Moon Pies. Oh, the humanity.
Do we also have pumpkin-flavored RC Cola to drink with them, or do we have to wash them down with pumpkin-flavored almond milk?
I am of the opinion that nobody really likes pumpkin-flavored anything. I think we just pretend we like the taste of pumpkin so we can sit nine cars deep in the coffee shop drive-through line to order a pumpkin spice latte so we can post a selfie to Instagram wearing our “Happy Fall Y’all” sweatshirt with the automobile air conditioner blowing full blast.
Kim always cracks me up. The other day, she said, “Pumpkin is the bacon of fall,” because of how much she loves to hate all the ways we overuse bacon.
And that quote, by the way, was the inspiration for this literary masterpiece, so you can thank her for it.
I’m not sure why we started celebrating fall just for fall’s sake.
To me, it’s kind of depressing. I mean, summer is over. I’ve already mentioned ugly cousin winter just being around the corner.
How on earth are we supposed to get excited about fall when we know January is merely three or four months away?
Remember January? Comes right before February? It’s cold. It snows. Everybody founders themselves on milk and bread. And now we have this new thing called black ice to deal with. And if that doesn’t kill us, we can always look forward to March and April.
“Go sit in the hallway with your American history book over your head, boys and girls, and celebrate severe weather month while watching The Weather Channel all day.”
At this point I could easily turn this into a commentary on climate change, but I can’t, because I can’t go out and hug a tree because all the acorns have fallen because it’s fall and I will get stone bruises walking outside.
Okay, I’m being silly. I don’t dislike autumn, I just get amused with the pageantry that’s now somehow associated with it.
And for the record, that slice of pumpkin pie I won’t turn down would be a whole lot better if you could daub some whipped cream on top of it.
But I still would prefer apple pie on the Fourth of July.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tenn. Email him at currin01@gmail.com