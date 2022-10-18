A Google search will bring up thousands of entries on this subject and they ALL seem to have a common context; that is blaming rape or abuse victims for the crimes that are committed against them.
But I want to suggest that victim blaming is not just about rape anymore.
I first noticed the gradual shift toward victim blaming way back in the ‘60s. Some of you older folks might recall those public service billboards on the highways, that warned us to, “Help keep a good boy from going bad. Lock your car.” Do you see that subtle message? If a boy becomes a car thief, it’s my fault for leaving it unlocked.
And, of course, the other error in the message is the presumption that the boy is inherently a “good boy” and the only reason he goes bad is because of ME. Well, I’ve got news for you; boys do bad things because they, like everyone else, are born with sin natures, and it is up to their parents to correct them and teach them right from wrong.
But, back on topic. I’m sure that most of you have noticed that police work has fundamentally changed over the last few decades. We used to see the local police officers as friends and servants when we did good and as law enforcement when we did wrong.
Today very few people really believe that most police officers are there “To Protect And To Serve.” Instead, in many cities today, they are primarily involved in generating revenue. They are uniformed “Tax Collectors” with open carry gun permits. Here are a couple illustrations to make the point.
A few years ago, I had some retaining walls around my property that often got “tagged” with graffiti. Okay, so vandalism is illegal, and the local cops in my town knew who the gang bangers were (they told me that). But they had no compelling interest in prosecuting the criminals.
That takes too much time and costs too much money. Instead, in our community, there was a municipal code that prohibited property owners from allowing graffiti to remain. If I didn’t remove it within a reasonable period of time, I was in violation of a city code that carries a financial penalty. After all, responsible property owners can be tapped more easily for revenue than the gang bangers who did the crimes.
On another occasion, one evening, I was with my wife in a local grocery store, and I overheard a woman complaining about a newly installed shopping cart retrieval system. The carts were locked in a coin-operated rack, and it costs 25 cents to release one for use.
The clerk told her that all she had to do was return the cart when she was through, and the vending machine would automatically refund her quarter. Now I think the system itself is not a bad idea for the business owner. But the problem I have is the reason the clerk gave to the customer. The clerk explained that new, local codes require that the retail business must pay a fine for each cart that is picked up by code enforcement and returned to the store. So, people steal shopping carts.
Stealing shopping carts is illegal. Cops observe the thieves every day, all over town. But there is no compelling interest in prosecuting or even stopping the criminals. That takes too much time, and the thieves can’t or won’t pay the fines. Instead, it is much easier for the city to penalize store owners for code violations that translates into more revenue for the city.
So, these days if you are a victim of a crime, it’s probably your fault. Get out your wallet and be prepared to pay.
Victim blaming helps the local municipality to collect more revenue. Look around your own community and see how you might be a victim of a crime and yet be forced to pay the penalties for code violations. I could think of several more but it would only fire up my anger.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.