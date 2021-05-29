The IRS is looking for crypto tax cheats.
Crypto currencies are becoming a very popular way to make money. It’s estimated that over 21 million adults in the United States currently own cryptocurrency, which is about 14 percent of the population.
The IRS has become aware that most people avoid paying taxes on their crypto profits. Consequently, the IRS is finding ways to determine whether people are reporting their crypto income.
Brokerage firms have been required to report stock sales and other information so that the IRS could determine tax compliance by investors. However, crypto currency agencies were not required to report their investor’s activity.
If you have been trading a considerable amount of crypto currency, you should consider the consequences of not reporting the income.
The lack of reporting requirements for bitcoin and other crypto exchanges has attracted many income tax evaders. Consequently, the IRS is taking this tax evasion seriously and is determined to go after crypto cheats.
There are two new efforts by the IRS which show the seriousness of the IRS and the direction they are taking.
A federal judge in Boston recently approved an IRS summons to the payments company known as Circle and its affiliates, including Poloniex, to turn over customer records to the IRS. And a federal judge in San Francisco approved another IRS summons for records to the crypto exchange known as Kraken.
When Kraken initially turned over information, the IRS said the information received was insufficient to identify the customers. Consequently, Kraken may be required to turn over the taxpayer’s name, ID number, address and phone number.
The summons and other activity show how seriously the IRS is taking cryptocurrency income reporting compliance.
The IRS has even included a question on the top of 2020 tax returns which asks if the taxpayer has been involved in crypto activity. It requires filers to check yes or no regarding crypto activity.
Some Coinbase customers have decided to enter the IRS’s Voluntary Disclosure program for people with criminal liability. This program normally lets people out of prosecution but imposes substantial penalties.
You should take crypto profits seriously. If you have traded a considerable amount in crypto currency, ignoring a crypto currency tax issue could result in large future penalties or even criminal prosecution. You may want to consider hiring a licensed tax professional to determine your potential tax liability and the best alternative for your tax issue.
