Howdy, and welcome to the Bookend. I hope ya’ll are having a super awesome week!
Well, I am syndicated now. No, I haven’t joined the Mafia-they wouldn’t let me in, they said they don’t allow Little Red Riding Hood types into the Mob, and I told them I would refuse to commit any crimes, so it just wasn’t going to work out.
No, I am a syndicated columnist now! I am in 4 newspapers and one of my editors is getting ready to put me in 75 newspapers around the United States. I love it! It’s like I can write a letter to more people! I love people.
Last night I was chit chatting away to one of my best friends Bridgette Anne, (she specifies that I must remember the E on Anne), and I had her dying laughing telling her a story from my childhood. She said I must write a column on it. So little Miss Anne with an E is responsible if you don’t like this story. Ha!
I was always a rambunctious and mischievous child. As I’ve said before in previous columns my poor, dear, long-suffering mother was a perfectly well-behaved southern girl and never quite knew what to do with me. I didn’t just test boundaries, I sailed over them with a grin on my little face. She always blamed my father’s side of the family for my monkey ways. This story happened when I was around ten years old. My father was a scientist and a well-respected minister in our congregation, and we were regular with our bible meeting attendance. Because my father was a scientist, I liked scientific boys. There was a little boy my age in our congregation named Jeffrey who looked and acted the part of a scientist to a T. His mother had his hair cut in a fifties cut with a neat part on the side. He had glasses and was extremely near sighted. His eyes glowed like big orbs from the strength of the glasses. When I looked into his eyes it was love at first sight. Oh and to hear him talk! He was brainy beyond his years. He thrilled me with talk of photosynthesis in nature and the exact distance of the earth to the sun. He talked just like my daddy, the metallurgical engineer. I hung on Jeffrey’s every word! Every meeting I sashayed up to Jeffrey in my little dress with the matching purse to quiz him about his latest scientific discovery’s, (I was a girly girl). So, one meeting he told me that his parents had bought him a chemistry set. He studiously told me of his latest experiments. I was enthralled! I volunteered some scientific experiment ideas to him. I suggested that we develop a stink bomb to throw at our younger brothers. Jeffrey looked a bit skeptical of the idea, but I was sure I was onto something great. I began to beg and beg my poor mother for a chemistry set. I told her I really needed it so that I could conduct experiments with Jeffrey. Could there be any greater love story than Jeffrey and I with matching chemistry sets? My mother said I absolutely could NOT have a chemistry set. I thought she was a worry wart. She probably had real fears of bombs going off and our historic white two-story home going up in flames. I continued to pester the life out of her for weeks! Finally, I saw a used chemistry set at a garage sale! I begged. I pleaded. I promised absolute responsible behavior! I promised I would feed my cat and clean my room. She relented and I got my chemistry set!
The next bible meeting Jeffrey and I made plans to conduct chemistry experiments at his house. His mother thought I was a little doll (I have always had her fooled), and so we got together at their house. At first, I studiously listened and watched as Jeffrey seriously mixed different chemicals from the kit according to the instructions on the box. I was fascinated with him, but soon I needed a little more excitement. I had been reading the box and the instructions said to never mix two chemicals that were in the box. Huh, I thought to myself, “I wonder what would happen.” I tried to make my voice sound as rational as Jeffrey’s as I suggested we go ahead and mix those two chemicals to see what would happen. Jeffrey’s orb eyes got even wider as he looked at me like I was either some sort of crazy person or a mad scientist. He stuttered, “Umm, I’m not so sure that’s such a good idea Teresa.” Well, I really thought our relationship could use a little excitement, so I kept insisting we try it. At every bible meeting I would go up to Jeffrey with a new reason that we should mix those two dangerous chemicals. Ha! Fortunately Jeffrey’s super responsible level headedness prevailed, and we never did mix those chemicals. My poor mother never did really know how close we were to disaster, I’m sure with me she suspected, but she never really knew. Ha!
So that is the story of me as mad scientist. The next column I will tell the true story of how I set my bedroom rug on fire when I was ten years old. Until next time, have a scientific week, and have a literary week.