Hello, and how has your week been? Mine has been happy mixed in with some toxic. Toxic people that is.
The scripture in 2nd Timothy that I quoted last week really rings true to me today. Part of the scripture says, “Not open to any agreement.” Some people are just like that. And they lie like there’s no tomorrow. I just was attacked by a man from Asheville. I left some valuable possessions at his mother’s house, with permission to store them there that she refuses to give back. The son threatened me with a lawsuit if I ask his mother for them back. So, I will probably have to proceed with a lawsuit of my own. For theft. Oh, life can be so much fun.
Anyway, such is life at this time in history. But I had some dear friends volunteer how they cope with toxic people-
My friend from Tusculum, Debbie said when someone attacks you count to 5 before you respond. Stay calm, do not react. She also recommends “I” statements instead of “You” statements. Here is an example, “I was angered that you stepped on my cat’s tail, even if it was on accident.” That is the ‘I” statement. Here is the “You” statement, “YOU stepped on my cat’s tail!” try to imagine how you personally would react to each statement.
Another dear friend of mine in Ohio, June, always has great advice about on how to deal with toxic people, she always reminds me that God knows the truth in every situation and to cut ties with people who are emotionally abusive.
My Tennessee Appalachian family has some ideas on how to handle toxic people, but I think we will steer clear of those ideas. Ha.
I hope these helps, I am by no means the only person dealing with attacks from liars, it is a common problem today. Until next time, y’all have a good day, and have a literary day. Teresa Kindred