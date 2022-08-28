The “Great Barrington Declaration” was composed, signed, and published to the world on October 4, 2020 near the height of covid lock downs and closures. Like our President once famously whispered, it was a “big (bleeping) deal!” Nevertheless, two years later, the vast majority of Americans have STILL never heard of it, with good reason.
The Declaration was spearheaded by three renowned epidemiologists in the U.S.; two from Harvard, one from Oxford. After it’s publication, public health experts around the globe read it, agreed with it, and co signed it.
The Declaration argued against closures and lock downs as a response to covid-19 and for the immediate return to normal life with the exception of the sick and elderly. For them, the doctors proposed “focused protection.”
Fast forward to today and we have actual science that proves everything the doctors proposed was correct while everything we did either failed and in many cases, made it worse.
This discussion shouldn’t be about who was right and who was wrong (then). All of us get stuff wrong sometimes, although hopefully not at this magnitude. Instead, the focus should on the fact that most Americans never heard their advice. Why? Views contrary to the “follow the science” crowd of 2020 weren’t tolerated. Period. Citizens and physicians alike were kicked off social media platforms and most media organizations refused to air or print anything other than the party line. Anyone who disagreed with social distancing, closures, lockdowns, isolation, and masking were scorned and labeled as morally bad and worse.
Going into the pandemic, I think most of us were trusting of our government’s “top medical experts.” Unfortunately, by refusing to allow dissenting discussions and then being proved wrong, most people have realized they didn’t have a clue, all while acting like omniscient beings.