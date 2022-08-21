The last column I wrote talked about Jesus first sermon when he read Isaiah 61 in the little Synagogue in Nazareth.
Today, I want to zero in on an overlooked portion of those verses found in Isaiah 61, verse 3, “to appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes. The oil of joy for mourning, that garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness, that they might be call trees of righteousness the planting of the Lord, that he might be glorified.
What does it mean to give beauty for ashes? The Hebrew language is a language of imagery or words that invoke pictures in the minds of readers. In the Bible, God often speaks through its readers in a way that helps us visualize a scene or setting helping us retain God’s message to us. We even use a phrase in America when we try to get across an idea to friends. We end a discussion with a question, “get the picture?”.
So imagine with me a craftsman that is going to build a chair to sit in. Go back in time when every piece had to be handcrafted. The chair by definition, once created would have a purpose to carry the weight of people for a variety of purposes. Think of all the things you do while seated. The chair would have to have a design. The craftsman 200 years ago must know how to find the right types of wood, how to use tools to carve out spindles and legs and backs and a material for a seat. Then the craftsman carefully constructed those pieces to put the pieces together so the chair would be level, and sturdy. It was made by a craftsman to fulfill its purpose.
Think with me again for a minute that the chair was sold, put in someone’s home and even became the favorite chair of the owner. It was used for a period of time, but a day came when there was a fire and everything in the home was completely consumed. Before fire departments, the contents of the home was reduced completely to ashes.
Now if the owner were to go into the house, cup his hands and scoop up the ashes of his favorite chair and bring them outside, someone watching might ask, what is that? The ashes are the results of the destructive fire. The chair no longer has form, nor purpose nor beauty does it?
This scripture is a picture of the destructive forces of the world, but also the all-powerful power of a loving Creator God with whom nothing is impossible. It states, he alone is able to give beauty for ashes. Unlike a master craftsman or carpenter, God has the power to take those ashes and recreate them into the chair once again with all of its purpose and beauty. This imagery tells us only a God in heaven, with whom nothing is impossible, can take ashes and restore them.
We see, reading this scripture that it is not taking about furniture, but the beauty of God’s creation in people. We look at the innocence of children, and could never guess that life’s circumstances could start the fire that would turn one of those children into something where the end product was simply ashes.
We look at the pictures in our paper of people who have been on meth for several years, who have lost their marriages, abandoned their children, sacrificed any piece of dignity they had for the next fix. Their faces ravished by the addiction, their eyes hollow and all we see is the ashes of something beautiful that God created when that child was conceived and life was breathed into it causing its tiny heart to start beating.
Drug addiction is only one example but you see those photos and all you see is the ashes of what God designed and intended for that life. For all purposes, the plan and purpose have been destroyed.
The good news is, that we have a Creator who is so powerful, so life-giving, that “if” that person were to repent of their sinfulness, of turning to a world system when God invited them to turn to Him, he has the power to restore them. He can recreate them for his intended purpose or he can repurpose them. All of us read books and see TV programs highlighting people who God has rescued and recreated. Some now lead programs teaching and rescuing others who have been imprisoned by those same circumstances or addictions.
I know a man who overdosed and was put in a body bag 3 times from drugs, who came to Christ, was restored and has a worldwide ministry of helping other drug addicted people find Jesus and restoration. I know a lady rescued out of human trafficking, who came to Christ, was restored and has a worldwide ministry helping rescue others, many like her who have been kidnapped.
There are no secular programs that can recreate purpose because nothing on earth has that power. Only God can. Only God can create or recreate. But no one has gone too far. No one is beyond his mighty reach. No one is hopeless. Jesus extends an invitation to all today.
Sunday, August 28th, begins the first day of a 4 day county-wide crusade at Cherokee High School’s football stadium. At 7pm nightly, every person, no matter how broken you feel, no matter how far you have drifted, is invited to come. I believe if you have the courage to come, Jesus will meet you there and offer you a transformation of restoration. You will find he and he alone can take your ashes and restore purpose and beauty in your life. I invite you to come.