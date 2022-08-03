A review of the sample ballot for the November 8 election will reveal candidates’ names for Boards of Mayor and Aldermen of each Hawkins County municipality with the exception of Rogersville.
Bulls Gap, Church Hill, Mount Carmel and Surgoinsville each elect their municipal officers in elections combined with state and national offices.
Rogersville municipal voters elect only twelve offices, one mayor, five school board members, and six aldermen.
The five school board members are elected coinciding with the state and national elections on a rotating basis, three in one election, two in the alternating election, every two years.
The Town of Rogersville holds a municipal election every four years for only seven seats to be filled.
The mayor and aldermen candidates run at large, without staggered terms. The Rogersville municipal elections are held the first Saturday of June every fourth year. The next will be held in 2025.
In 2018 Rep. Cameron Sexton sponsored House Bill 2265 and Sen. Todd Gardenhire sponsored Senate Bill 2146 recommending consolidation of Tennessee’s municipal elections. The stated primary concerns were low voter turnout for stand alone elections, coupled with unnecessary expense to the municipality.
In a letter dated September 5, 2019 from the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations to members of the General Assembly, the Legislature, after reviewing the bills, stated, “the Tennessee legislature should continue to authorize, rather than require, municipalities with private act or general law charters to change their election date by ordinance to either the August or November general elections in even-numbered years…”
Stand-alone elections typically favor incumbents. Incumbents often express preference for stand-alones, stating a fear of “ballot fatigue,” that too many offices and issues in one election would be detrimental. Opponents to stand-alones cite inconvenience, typically low voter turnout, and the unnecessary expense to the local government.
When the local election is combined with larger elections, local governments pay only for their portion of the expense, whereas in a stand-alone, local government pays the entire expense, no matter how low voter turnout may be.
According to statistics from the Hawkins County Office of Elections, voter turnout in the last five Rogersville municipal stand-alone elections was: in 2005, 1193; in 2009, 973; in 2013, 830; in 2017, 448; in 2021, 425.
