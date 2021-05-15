My grandfathers, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather were all Republicans. They are probably turning over in their graves wondering how the Republican Party managed to get so sleazy. I know there are good, decent, truly patriotic Republicans out there who will never forget the former president’s influence in the unconscionable Jan. 6 vicious attack on Congress – an event that should never be swept under the rug.
I disagree with some viewpoints of both Republicans and Democrats, but Republicans debase themselves by nodding their heads to complete nonsense and blatant lies.
This country needs two political parties, but right now we only have one party – the Democrats. The Republicans are now a cult. The Republican National Committee needs to understand the way to achieve an honest majority is by avoiding cheating, lying, and Republican state legislatures passing laws to keep Americans from voting. Republicans in Congress need to respect and take an interest in all Americans rather than fearing repercussions from one twisted, has-been retiree in Florida.
Bill Bruchey
Rogersville