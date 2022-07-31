Rogersville, we have a problem. Fortunately, we also have a solution.
The problem is two-fold. A massive public health system with top-down control that lacks checks and balances. And a mainstream media that accepts pronouncements from public health entities, such as the CDC, without question.
As East Tennesseans know, the backbone of a stable republic is the division of power, with the three main branches of government—executive, judicial, legislative—all subject to the rule of law and all positioned to keep an eye on the other two. This system is designed to prevent tyranny, and until recently, it has worked fairly well.
But our public health system is not designed like our republic. It’s designed more like a dictatorship, with the NIH (National Institute of Health) and its agencies such as the FDA and CDC issuing guidelines to state agencies, the medical industry, the media, and the public. These guidelines are heeded as law, and sometimes even codified into state law, no questions asked.
When you add the deep involvement of the pharmaceutical industry, dictatorship becomes becomes corporatocracy, and you end up, well, where we are today, with nearly three years of our lives being turned upside down by policies that could not achieve their stated goals, and instead, continue to cause far more harm than good.
As an example, let’s examine the granting of an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) to Pfizer for their Covid-19 shot.
On October 22, 2020 the FDA’s advisory committee reviewed Pfizer’s clinical trial data and presentations from FDA and CDC. Steve Anderson of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) said:
“We’re planning on at this time monitoring 10 to 20 safety outcomes of interest to be determined sort of on a variety of factors. One is on the pre-market review of sponsor [Pfizer] safety data submitted to FDA. So we’ll be looking very closely at that data and especially the Phase 3 safety data to identify potential safety questions of interest”.
A slide was flashed at the committee so briefly, there was no time to read it, but the it’s in the meeting materials. It includes: Guillain-Barre Syndrome, stroke, myocarditis, autoimmune disease, pregnancy outcomes, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, vaccine enhanced disease, death, and more.
This list was not distributed to hospitals, emergency room physicians, local public health agencies, the public, or the media. Instead, the CDC began a massive, billion dollar marketing campaign, claiming the shot was “safe and effective.” All the states jumped in, and the media dutifully spread the word. It became a circus of coercion and bribery, in violation of informed consent and human rights declarations. Anyone critical of the shots was censored and shamed. And the FDA condoned the “unblinding” of Phase 3 trials, so there will be no longterm safety data forthcoming.
In September, 2021, President Biden glared at the cameras and said that “patience is wearing thin” with the unvaccinated and then issued unprecedented mandates.
Now let’s jump to the present. VAERS is the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System designed to detect “red flags.” As of July 15, 2022, the reports show: 15,914 heart attacks, 50,627 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis, 55,540 people permanently disabled, and 29,635 deaths. Every single “outcome of interest” on the CBER slide is represented in the VAERS data in staggering numbers, and we know underreporting is severe. Hello, red flags.
As for effectiveness, four shots did not prevent President Biden and millions of others from catching and spreading Covid.
So there’s the problem. With trust in the public health system gone, what do we do? The solution is actually simple, but challenging. At every level, beginning with our personal lives, we the people develop a system of checks and balances. We all do our medical due diligence. We think critically, ask questions, refuse to be censored, read broadly and deeply from sources outside the captured health system. We pen letters and articles, such as this one, and begin the important conversation of how to protect lives and liberty, and how to build new public health systems that support both.