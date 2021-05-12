When I was a boy, my friends and I couldn’t wait to grow up. I was in the fourth grade when I got my first job. My mother didn’t know I was selling newspapers on the streets until she bumped into me at the grocery store. After her initial shock, she mellowed out and allowed me to continue because she knew it was good for me. It wasn’t much but it was my job. I earned my pay and I used it to pay for my stuff.
That was in 1957 and for a while, that year, my dad worked in Monterey, Calif., (some distance from our home) so he lodged in a motel room during the week and came home on weekends. One week, during the summer, he took me with him. Early every morning, before dawn, we ate breakfast, and then he went off to work and left me, with a few coins in my pocket, to entertain myself until he got home in the evening. I spent the entire week discovering the beautiful old town of Monterey. I walked the streets, visited shops, museums, and historic places, and talked to lots of people (and I am only telling this, now, because both my parents are deceased so you can’t report them to CPS and have them arrested for child neglect). It was a great adventure for a 9-year-old boy.
I had a bicycle (which I paid for myself) that afforded a great deal of freedom and mobility around town. As a Cub Scout, my friends and I learned all kinds of skills that we would need to survive and be productive. We learned how to fix things, shoot things, cook things, and make things. Everything we did was with a view toward self-reliance, personal responsibility, and maturity.
We learned, in the school of hard knocks, that “sticks and stones can break my bones but words will never hurt me.” We learned how to defend ourselves from bullies. We learned that boys don’t cry and that wounds can heal without a doctor (in fact, our wounds were battle scars that we shared as badges of honor). We learned that life has winners and losers; we kept score when we played games. We played dodge ball. We learned that our self-esteem wasn’t important; our self-respect was. We rode bikes without helmets and we drank water from garden hoses or streams. We learned that boys never hit girls, that men open doors for ladies, that you don’t steal, and that you respect other people’s property.
We were boys in training to become men. And we learned the art of manliness from our fathers, grandfathers, uncles, scoutmasters, pastors, and other men in our lives whose collective purpose was to launch us out of dependency and into maturity and productivity. Every kid I knew had a father at home and each of them was partly responsible for my upbringing and discipline.
My wife and I were both 21 years old when we married. That was in 1969 and, in those days, that was a typical marrying age. Just a few years ago, Dennis Prager aired a segment, on his radio show, about the failure of young people to mature. He noted that the average marrying age in the U. S. was about 30 and, even at that age, most women were marrying immature boys. And, at that time, we even had a president who thought it necessary for young people to stay on their parents’ health insurance policies until age 26. What’s up with that? Throughout history, in most cultures, boys were considered to be men by age 12 or 13. But today we have a newly invented age category called adolescence which is a catch-all for immature, ignorant, foolish, children who have not learned to grown up.
And the problem is identifiable. It is a lack of necessary and beneficial socialization. One day my oldest grandson was talking to a lady who complimented him on his manners and maturity. When she learned that he was home-schooled, she raised this typical, ignorant, and inane objection to home-schooling; “What about socialization?”
Well, what about that? Kids today ARE socialized. But it is the wrong kind of socialization. They spend most of their time with their peers and very little time with adults. As a result, most don’t know how to carry on intelligent conversations with adults. The more important question is, “Why do we think it is a good thing for our foolish, immature, delinquent children to be socialized by foolish, immature, delinquent children?” After all these years, we still haven’t learned that IT ISN’T WORKING. The socialization of children is the responsibility of mature adults.
The good news is that there are some pockets of safe and sane socialization, in our 21st century American culture, such as Home School co-ops, Scouting, and Family Integrated Churches.
Mamas, if you want your boys to grow up to be real men, you need to have real men in their lives.
“Foolishness is bound up in the heart of a child; The rod of correction will drive it far from him.” Proverbs 22:15.