I wanted to take the time to write you a letter regarding an incident I experienced about a week ago.
It was late in the afternoon when I received a phone call from my father’s phone. I knew it was his phone because I recognized the number when it came up on my phone. When I answered the phone however, it was not his voice on the other end.
It was a gentleman who asked me if I was missing a phone. I explained that the phone he was calling from was my father’s phone. He said he had found it in the middle of the road on Rt. 66. He stopped his truck and picked it up.
I arranged to meet him at the Walmart parking lot so I could retrieve the phone for my father.
When I met him, he was so very kind and it warmed my heart. The phone had very little damage on it and I know that was because of this man’s decency to stop and pick the phone up from the middle of the road. I am sure if it had been there longer, it would have been run over and probably destroyed.
I called my mother immediately and told her I had my father’s phone and explained what had happened. My father did not realize he left his phone on his truck and thought he must have misplaced it. My parents were so delighted to hear that his phone had been found by this man and that he had the decency to call me about it.
In today’s troubling times, it’s so refreshing to know that there are still some very good people in this world.
I felt I should write a letter about the goodness in the souls of some folks. Yes, good people are still out there!