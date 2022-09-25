I had some surgical procedures performed in June.
Without going into detail, I will only say three out of the four were related to too many sunburns I got as a kid and a young adult.
I once heard someone say it’s only minor surgery if it’s happening to someone else. That’s pretty much my situation.
Sunscreen started being used in the 1950s. And by the 1970s, sunscreens only had an SPF of 2.
SPF 15 wasn’t available until 1986, and SPF 30 didn’t come out until the early 1990s.
I don’t remember ever having even the SPF 2 growing up. People used suntan oil or lotion, but I don’t recall any sunscreen protection.
Regardless, we were way too cool to wear it.
Although I took swimming lessons for 2 years, I didn’t have lots of opportunities to swim as a kid. The nearest pool was a half hour drive away.
My water-based recreation consisted mostly of wading in the creek wearing last year’s tennis shoes with the toes cut out.
But a couple of times each summer, a group would go to a place called Point Mallard in Decatur, Ala.
It was a magical place.
The main attraction was a wave pool where inhabitants would rent an inflatable canvas float and rock to and fro.
But the adventurists could get near the edges and ride a wave toward the shallow end like surfing.
It was quite fun.
Over at the Olympic-size pool was also an Olympic-size diving platform.
The platform had three levels. As I recall, the lowest was about the height of a traditional high-dive diving board. The middle one was 4 or 5 feet higher.
But the granddaddy, the one like Olympic divers use, was 10 meters above the water.
That’s over 32 feet — the height of a three-story building.
I could do the middle one, but I was always afraid to try the highest one.
Until one day.
I was probably 14 years old or so.
I climbed up, looked down, climbed down.
This act was a waterpark faux pax. As you can imagine, the 750 or so kids lined up behind me were calling for my head.
I didn’t waste much time jumping off the middle one. I had been to the dark side. The lower platform wouldn’t take much courage.
Most sunburns don’t hurt until that night, or maybe even the next morning.
But a Point Mallard sunburn was a next-level pain which came on fast and furious, and seemed to last for a week.
But we had a short memory. The next time some church group or scout troop leader would suggest a trip to Point Mallard, we jumped in the station wagon, tongues wagging like dogs that were about to get to gnaw on a hambone.
We knew how bad we would feel the next day, and we couldn’t care less.
And in our chaperones’ and parents’ defense, I honestly don’t think they knew the damage these burns would cause longterm.
But we know now.
So clip this out and put it on your refrigerator door until next spring so you won’t forget the sunscreen, regardless of how cool you are.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tenn. Email him at currin01@gmail.com