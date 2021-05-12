To the Editor:
American Legion Post 21 is holding our Memorial Day service this year on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Main Street Courthouse Square. We would like to invite all of our veterans, our community, Hawkins County Post 21 members and Local VFW post members, and our city and county officials. Remember, it is our duty to come out to this service to honor and show our respect to all the servicemen and -women who paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lif, to help keep us, and our country free so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have each day, because of the sacrifice that they made.
Most of the servicemen and -women did not have the chance to have a family to enjoy like we do. It is very important that we take every opportunity we have to honor them and the sacrifice they made. This day was set aside for us to remember and honor our service men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice. Not just to give us an extra day on the weekend, to enjoy for our pleasure, we should set this day aside to give these men and women the respect and honor they deserve. Most of the programs are an hour or less long. So, we still have 11 hours to spend with our family and friends on this day.
Everyone is invited to come out on Memorial Day. This year our veterans need to make a special effort to be at our program. Our speaker this year is Retired Colonel Mike Manning, Hawkins County’s new Veterans Service Officer.
Please remember all COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect on this day.
Chairs will be set up on Main Street this year by Post 21.
Thank You
Dennis Elkins
Commander, Post 21